Paul Skenes & girlfriend Olivia Dunne enjoy refreshing dip in Florida

Pirates ace Paul Skenes and his girlfriend Olivia Dunne enjoyed the refreshing beach water in Siesta Key, Florida on Sunday. The couple have travelled to the southern state ahead of Skenes joining his temmates for the 2025 spring training sessions to be held at the ballclub's minor league facility in Bradenton, Florida.

The Pirates kick off their spring league games from Feb 22 at LECOM Park in FL. Dunne and Skenes could be observed rocking chic swimwears as they took a dip in the ocean water front. Olivia shared a couple of images from the fun-filled day alongside the Pirates star on social media with a caption, that read:

"24 hrs in Siesta Keys, Florida."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes met each other in 2022 at LSU. Dunne joined the Tigers gymnastics team in 2020 and is currently in her fifth and final year with the program while Skenes played the 2023 NCAA baseball season with the Tigers and helped them claim the College World Series alongisde winning the series MVP honors.

His heroics in D1 baseball led the Pirates to select him as the first overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft and gave him a $9.2 million signing bonus. Paul made his much awaited big league debut in May 2024 and was dominant from the onset throughout all his starts last year.

The righty ace won the NL ROY honors alongside finishing third in NL CY Young voting and also started the MLB All Star game for the NL All-Star on July 18, 2024 in Alrington, TX. Dunne was present in the stands throughout most of his major league starts last year and especially the ones he made at home at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne enjoyed Fanatics SB Party in New Orleans, LA

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne enjoyed a fun-filled weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana on Feb 9. The couple were present in the Caesars Superdome to attend thr Super Bowl 59 clash between the Chiefs and the Eagles, and also attended a SB Party bash which was hoted by Michael Rubin, founder and CEO of Fanatics.

"So much room for activities!"

Tigers gymnast, Dunne, will be hopeful of starting the next SEC clash against Kentucky on Friday while Skenes will be eyeing a dominant start to his 2025 baseball season which kicks off in March.

