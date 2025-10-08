  • home icon
  • Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne enjoys moonlit bikini dip with Pirates' Hunter Barco's partner Mandy Eastwood

By Krutik Jain
Published Oct 08, 2025 04:58 GMT
Paul Skenes&rsquo; girlfriend Olivia Dunne enjoys moonlit bikini dip with Pirates
Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne enjoys moonlit bikini dip with Pirates' Hunter Barco's partner Mandy Eastwood. Credit: Mandy/Instagram

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is getting friendly with the significant others of Pittsburgh Pirates teammates. During the 2025 season, she was part of several baby showers and birthday parties with fellow wives and girlfriends and some of those bonds have continued into the offseason as well.

On Tuesday night, Dunne shared a social media story in which she can be seen making a splash for a midnight dip with Pirates' Hunter Barco's partner, Mandy Eastwood. In the short clip, the two, in moonlit bikinis, ran towards the pool before making a forward jump and getting inside the pool.

Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram story
Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Hunter Barco and Mandy Eastwood have been together for several years now. Earlier in January, Barco posted a warm birthday message for his partner, calling her his "best friend & soulmate." In November last year, Mandy celebrated their two-year relationship. The following month, Mandy posted a Christmas picture, suggesting she's his fiancée.

also-read-trending Trending
"Christmas Day as a Fiancé!!🤭🎄" she wrote.
Olivia Dunne making bed with Paul Skenes in Jupiter, Florida

Earlier this week, Olivia Dunne shared that she's settling into a new home in Jupiter, Florida, doing so with a poolside selfie, in which she wrote:

"Hello new home."

According to Sports Illustrated, the property is located near Jupiter Island, a neighborhood known for its proximity to high-profile residents, including Tiger Woods.

On Tuesday, she shared a new development with respect to her new home. She shared a time-lapse video where she can be seen assembling a bed with Paul Skenes.

"pov: you are just a girl trying to build a bed," she wrote.
Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram story
Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Previously, Dunne has posted a photo of an outdoor shower in her new home. She also once posted a video of her dancing through the new house in excitement.

Meanwhile, Paul Skenes is coming off another excellent season that could earn him a Cy Young in just his second season. While he's not in the postseason, his regular-season numbers speak volumes. The right-hander finished the season with a 1.97 ERA, while going 10-10 on the mound.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

