Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne enjoys moonlit bikini dip with Pirates' Hunter Barco's partner Mandy Eastwood

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is getting friendly with the significant others of Pittsburgh Pirates teammates. During the 2025 season, she was part of several baby showers and birthday parties with fellow wives and girlfriends and some of those bonds have continued into the offseason as well.On Tuesday night, Dunne shared a social media story in which she can be seen making a splash for a midnight dip with Pirates' Hunter Barco's partner, Mandy Eastwood. In the short clip, the two, in moonlit bikinis, ran towards the pool before making a forward jump and getting inside the pool.Olivia Dunne's Instagram storyHunter Barco and Mandy Eastwood have been together for several years now. Earlier in January, Barco posted a warm birthday message for his partner, calling her his &quot;best friend &amp; soulmate.&quot; In November last year, Mandy celebrated their two-year relationship. The following month, Mandy posted a Christmas picture, suggesting she's his fiancée.&quot;Christmas Day as a Fiancé!!🤭🎄&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOlivia Dunne making bed with Paul Skenes in Jupiter, FloridaEarlier this week, Olivia Dunne shared that she's settling into a new home in Jupiter, Florida, doing so with a poolside selfie, in which she wrote:&quot;Hello new home.&quot;According to Sports Illustrated, the property is located near Jupiter Island, a neighborhood known for its proximity to high-profile residents, including Tiger Woods.On Tuesday, she shared a new development with respect to her new home. She shared a time-lapse video where she can be seen assembling a bed with Paul Skenes.&quot;pov: you are just a girl trying to build a bed,&quot; she wrote.Olivia Dunne's Instagram storyPreviously, Dunne has posted a photo of an outdoor shower in her new home. She also once posted a video of her dancing through the new house in excitement.Meanwhile, Paul Skenes is coming off another excellent season that could earn him a Cy Young in just his second season. While he's not in the postseason, his regular-season numbers speak volumes. The right-hander finished the season with a 1.97 ERA, while going 10-10 on the mound.