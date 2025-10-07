Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is a popular social media influencer and model by trade. Boasting over 5 million followers on Instagram and over 8 million on TikTok, Dunne often gives fans a sneak peek into her daily life and work projects via her posts.

As we find ourselves in early October, summer is coming to an end, and it appears Dunne is making the most of the final few days of pleasant weather before winter sets in. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a snap of herself soaking up the sun poolisde, at her new home in Jupiter, Florida.

"Hello new home" Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram post

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

Along with her remarkable social media popularity, Olivia Dunne is also quite the athlete. A talented artistic gymnast, Dunne spent five years competing for LSU at collegiate level, winning the NCAA women's gymnastics championship in 2024. She decided to retire from the sport when she graduated in April.

With the baseball season now over, Paul Skenes is helping girlfriend Olivia Dunne out at home

Finishing with a 10-10 record, along with a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes enjoyed a fantastic 2025 season. Despite his best efforts, however, the Pirates finished bottom of the NL Central with a 71-91 record.

As the Bucs are not playing in October, Skenes can now kick back and relax for the next few months, before preparation for the 2026 season begins. Putting all the extra hours on his hands to good use, it appears the ace is also making sure to spend plenty of quality time with loved ones.

On Tuesday, Paul's girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, took to Instgram to post a video to her story, as she attempted to build a bed for her new home in Jupiter, Florida. Paul Skenes, who was giving Dunne a helping hand, also featured in the clip.

"pov: you're just a girl trying to build a bed" Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram story

Screenshots of Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

Though he will not take the mound until 2026, Skenes may still have a big win to celebrate before the year ends. Going off bookies' estimates, Skenes is the favorite to take home the prestigious NL Cy Young award come November.

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More