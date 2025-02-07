  • home icon
  Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne exudes confidence ahead of blockbuster LSU vs Alabama; strikes stunning pose in mirror selfie

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified Feb 07, 2025 20:24 GMT
While Paul Skenes is getting ready for the season, his girlfriend Olivia Dunne is already in the thick of things. The college gymnastics season started a few weeks ago with Dunne and LSU front and center.

LSU will take on Alabama on Friday for a showdown in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers have put together a 5-2 record while the Crimson Tide have had some trouble getting things going. They have started the season 1-3 and will be looking for a bounceback.

Ahead of the meet, Dunne showed off a bathroom mirror selfie before getting ready. This was the calm before the storm.

O. Dunne Instagram
O. Dunne Instagram

Dunne then shared a photo at the Univeristy of Alabama's Coleman Coliseum. She posed for a photo with her friend and teammate Alexis Jeffrey.

"Let's Geaux!"
O. Dunne Instagram
O. Dunne Instagram

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes looking to continue to impress following his dominating 2024 season

MLB All-Star Game - Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne (Photo via IMAGN)
MLB All-Star Game - Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne (Photo via IMAGN)

Both Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes will not have too much free time on their hands from here on out. With pitchers and catchers reporting next week, the 2025 MLB season is right around the corner.

Skenes will be looking to build upon his impressive rookie season. He started 23 games, compiling an 11-3 record with a 1.96 ERA on 133 innings of work, which led to him winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

He immediately became the Pittsburgh Pirates ace, and he will be with the club on Opening Day. While they have yet to say anything, he will likely be the guy to take the ball for their first game.

Pittsburgh could really surprise people this upcoming season. The have a ton of talent scattered across their roster and a ton of young guys ready to prove their worth.

