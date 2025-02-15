Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne gets cozy in Valentine's Day special loungewear in latest selfie

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are one of the most famous couples in pop culture, and both are dominant athletes in their respective sports. Skenes and Dunne have been able to spend plenty of time together in recent months, but they are both going to be heading in separate directions soon.

Olivia Dunne is currently in the middle of her senior gymnastics season at Lousiana State University and has been providing social media updates regularly. On Valentine's Day, Dunne posted pictures to her Instagram story of how she spent the day.

Olivia Dunne Mirror Selfie

In the photos that were shared by Dunne, she is looking cozy and is wearing special loungewear designed to mark Valentine's Day. Dunne is no stranger to social media and is giving a stylish look in the photos.

Olivia Dunne helped guide the Louisiana State University gymnastics team to a national championship a season ago, and they are a strong contender this season too. Dunne has had a dominant start to her season and has helped grow the sport.

Paul Skenes is currently gearing up for his second season with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the NL Central Division. Skenes was named National League Rookie of the Year in 2024 after going 11-3 with a 2.96 earned run average.

Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne celebrate Valentine's Day in unique way

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have been able to make their long-distance relationship work, and they have been in the public spotlight throughout their courtship period.

They have still managed to enjoy some private time together, and that was how they chose to celebrate their Valentine's Day.

Olivia Dunne shared a quick video to her Instagram story of her and Paul Skenes taking a pottery class to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne Valentine's Day

In the video that was captured, Dunne was helping Paul Skenes mold a shape on the potter's wheel, and both were all smiles throughout the interaction. To honor his girlfriend on Valentine's Day, Paul Skenes posted a photo on his story and tagged his Valentine.

There are big expectations for both Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne in 2025, but both have lived up to those expectations in the past.

