Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne can't keep calm as LSU gymnast jets off to Texas in a cowboy hat with her squad

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne was excited and her face filled with joy as she boarded the flight for Fort Worth, Texas, alongside her fellow LSU Tigers gymanstics teammates. The No. 1 seeds are just two steps away from defending their 2024 NCAA championship title.
LSU will up against the Michigan State, Utah and UCLA in Semi Final II of the 2025 NCAA championships at Dickies Arena on April 17. Semi Final I will be played between Oklahomam Missouri, Florida and Alabama on the same day. The top two teams from each semi final will advance to the championship final competition on April 19.
On Tuesday, Olivia Dunne shared an array of images on her social media story. She was seen rocking a cowboy hat as she boarded the flight to Fort Worth, TX. Take a look at the images here, captioned as:
"Let's Geaux to Fort Worth 🤠 "
"Nattys week 🤠 "
Take a look at the IG post here:
Livvy has played no part in the Tigers gymnastics meets since February. She had sustained an injury on her left knee during a SEC clash against Arkansas on Jan 24. Despite the injury, she's playing the role of a supporter and cheerleader for her teammates who are close to achieving glory for a second year running.
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne visited Fort Worth Zoo alongside her LSU teammates
After landing in Fort Worth, TX on Tuesday afternoon, the Tigers gymnasts enjoyed their day off by visiting a zoo in the city.
They could be seen petting and feeding some giraffes and also captured a team bonding picture. The images were shared in a social media post, with a caption, that read:
"Let the Fort Worth fun begin 🤩 "
Like Olivia Dunne, her boyfirend, Paul Skenes had won the 2023 College World Series with the LSU Tigers. The brute strike thrower was rewarded the Finals MVP award for his performances in the 2023 collegiate season.
The Pirates ace made an amazing transition to the big leagues in 2024, winning the NL ROY, earning the nod on All-MLB First team and finishing third in NL CY Young voting.
Paul Skenes has continued his dominant run in the big leagues in the 2025 MLB season, with a 2-1 record, 2.96 ERA, 26 strikeouts and 0.74 WHIP. He will be making his next start against the Guardians on Saturday.