Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, keeps it short and playful with 3-word reaction to sister’s energy drink post

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, dropped a cool response on her sister Julz's post. Julz Dunne graduated from LSU in May 2023 and has become a member of Olivia's social media influencer group.The post Julz shared was a promotional snapshot of Drinkaccelerator at the Rose Bowl stadium. Julz kept it her style casual in a black tee with denim, sitting on a stadium seat and posing while drinking an energy drink from a bottle. Julz captioned it on Thursday, &quot;And if @drinkaccelerator only has one fan… it’s me.&quot;Olivia reacted, &quot;Now das cool 😎.&quot;Paul Skenes’ girlfriend ,Olivia ,reacted on his sister post.(julzdunne/Instagram)In 2023, speaking to Elle, Olivia credits her sister Julz and said, &quot;sometimes the brains behind the operation&quot; of her social media presence. Olivia told the Purple Room podcast in February 2023,&quot;So any of her TikTok ads, I’m the one who edits, directs, and films all of them.&quot;The Dunne sisters have turned social media fame into a strong career choice. Olivia once said:&quot;There are all these athletes, and obviously social media is the place to be making money. With this new platform for these athletes, not all of them know how to work with the company and make the ads, so that’s definitely something I’m looking into doing.&quot;Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, shared his milestone of completing this season's campaignOn Thursday, Olivia Dunne reshared a story from the BSblr, highlighting the Pirates' 4-3 edge victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the 11th inning on Wednesday. Paul Skenes fired six shutout innings against the Reds and struck out Spencer Steer with a 96-mph pitch in his last outing. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOlivia reacted on her story:&quot;I’m crazy.&quot;(livvydunne/Instagram)Skenes told the NY Post:&quot;Knowing this was my last outing of the year, so I won’t be doing it again for six months or so. It’s kind of a tough realization; the past few days have been pretty tough for me knowing that. &quot;Nice to have it over with; wish I could keep pitching just for the joy of pitching. The sub-2.00 is a nice byproduct of it, I guess.&quot;The 23-year-old CY Young-caliber pitcher finished his dominant season with a historic 1.97 ERA.