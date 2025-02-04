Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne 'kidnaps' her sister Julz as she surprises her with shocking birthday present

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, shared a Reel on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, capturing a special surprise for her sister, Julz Dunne. Olivia blindfolded Julz and took her for a ride before revealing the unexpected early birthday gift: a new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, her dream car.

Julz Dunne is Olivia's older sister who works on all her social media accounts. Olivia has gone as far as naming Julz the brains behind the sisters' social media success. She shared the news on Instagram immediately after the short road trip, calling Olivia the "best sister ever" and thanking her for the early birthday surprise.

While Paul Skenes thrives as the Pittsburgh Pirates' staff ace, Olivia Dunne has built an impressive career of her own. She was a member of LSU's first NCAA gymnastics championship last year and is the highest-paid collegiate gymnast, with an estimated net worth around $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

No wonder she could drop $48,000 on a truck for her sister without hesitation.

Paul Skenes cooks gourmet meal for Olivia, hoping to fire up his fastball

The relationship between Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne is supportive and fun. All business in the field of play, the couple knows how to sit back and relax with one another for much-needed decompression time.

Most importantly, they know how to poke fun at one another.

When Paul announced on Instagram that he'd be sharing the cover of this year's MLB The Show alongside Elly De la Cruz and Gunnar Henderson, Olivia wasted no time jumping into the comments to let him know she can't wait to hit "nukes" off him.

Last week, she posted a video of the reigning National League Rookie of the Year prepping and cooking a meal for the couple. With Italian music on in the background, a witty caption overlaid the video.

"Boys! I heard cooking for your girl will make you throw 100mph fyi," Dunne wrote.

If that's the case, MLB better look out. Paul Skenes tallied 170 strikeouts over 133 innings across 23 starts last season, posting an impressive 11.5 strikeouts-per-nine innings ratio – one of the best in baseball, with many of his whiffs generated off the fastball. However, Baseball Reference projections have his K/9 dipping to 10.6 this season.

Looks like he'll be spending plenty of time in the kitchen on his off days, eager to prove the forecasters wrong.

