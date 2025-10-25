Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne left speechless after receiving handwritten letter from $2.1B pop icon Taylor Swift

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne, like many other celebrities, received a special note from Taylor Swift, as the popstar celebrates the success of her latest album The Life of a Showgirl, launched on Oct. 3.

Ad

On Friday, Dunne shared the warm note duly signed by Swift, who is worth $2.1 billion according to Bloomberg. The following was written on the note:

“If you're reading this, you're someone who has shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I'd want to celebrate with as we welcome ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ into the world.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The note came along with a gift package, which also included a vinyl of the album and merchandise (T-shirts). It was signed off with:

Ad

Trending

"With love, a showgirl named Taylor."

Dunne's Instagram story

Dunne is not the only one who has received this album. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, tennis star Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams are also some of those who have shared that they have received the custom note from the global popstar.

Ad

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reveals Taylor Swift reason behind supporting Chiefs at Super Bowl

Earlier in February, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne attended the Super Bowl contest between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Dunne arrived at Caesars Superdome in a red outfit, signaling that she was supporting the Chiefs in that game. Dunne shared the reason for doing so in an interview with The Daily Mail.

Ad

"Tomorrow for the game I am rooting for the Chiefs," she said. "Unpopular opinion around here, which I've heard a lot about. But I'm very excited, and it's my first Super Bowl, so it's gonna be a great time. I'm a Swiftie.”

At the time, Taylor Swift was Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend. The duo is now engaged, though having shared the news in August.

Despite the support, the Chiefs lost the game 40-22, preventing them from making history by winning three straight Super Bowls. At one point, Swift even received boos from the Eagles crowd, which Dunne said she had nothing to do with and wants the singer to know that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More