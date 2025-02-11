Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne makes her feelings known about Taylor Swift getting booed by NFL fans on Super Bowl night

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is a proud Taylor Swift fan. However, she was upset after seeing the pop star getting brutally trolled at the Caesars Superdome during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.

With the Chiefs going down 40-22 in a blowout loss, the Eagles fans at the stadium didn't leave any room for kindness for Swift, who was there to support Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. They have been dating since late 2023.

During the game, when Swift's face came up on the jumbotron, the Eagles fans started booing the singer. Seeing this, Dunne made a video on TikTok to show her support for Swift and let her know she wasn't part of the booing.

"Taylor Swift just got booed… someone needs to tell her I wasn't part of it ASAP," Dunne wrote.

"Don't do my fellow WAG like that," she wrote in the caption.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne was supporting the Kansas City Chiefs for only one reason

Olivia Dunne grew up in Westwood, New Jersey, and is playing with the LSU Tigers gymnastics in Baton Rouge. Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, grew up in Fullerton, California, and also went to LSU.

So, she had no business to root for the Chiefs, other than the fact that she is a fan of Taylor Swift, who cheers for the Red.

"Tomorrow for the game I am rooting for the Chiefs. Unpopular opinion around here, which I've heard a lot about. But I'm very excited, and it's my first Super Bowl, so it's gonna be a great time. I'm a Swiftie,” Dunne said ahead of the game via an interview with Daily Mail.

Olivia Dunne arrived at the stadium, wearing a red sleeveless crop top, paired with light-wash high-waisted jeans. The color itself should giveaway that she was indeed rooting for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs, who entered the field hoping to secure their third straight Super Bowl victory and create history, fell flat on their face. Their loss transpired to Taylor Swift facing the wrath of fans for all the wrong reasons.

