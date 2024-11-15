Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne makes tempting offer to 'raise the stakes' as Pirates trade star pitcher's Topps card

It's safe to say that rookie sensation Paul Skenes has quickly become one of the most popular players in the MLB. The first-overall pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft more than lived up to the hype placed upon him coming into his rookie campaign.

Dubbed the best pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg, it seemed that Paul Skenes needed to be electric or be considered a bust. Considering that he was named the National League starter for the 2024 All-Star Game, it is safe to say that he is far from a bust.

Even though his first season is now in the books, Skenes is far from being out of the headlines. Thanks to the release of Topps' 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph Card, Skenes now finds himself as one of the most coveted collectibles in the game, with even the Pittsburgh Pirates themselves trying to get in on the action.

The club has offered a dream trade proposal to whoever can pull the Paul Skenes rookie card. The team is offering the lucky card breaker a whopping 30 years of season tickets behind home plate, two autographed jerseys and several different prizes.

Even Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne has gotten in on the action, offering a seat next to her during a game. The LSU gymnast has upped the ante to find the card.

"Let's raise the stakes ... the person who finds the card can sit with me at a Pirates game in my suite" - Dunne wrote on social media.

Given Skenes' potential and the card's rarity, its value could be astronomical. That being said, it might be too much to pass up on the offers of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Olivia Dunne.

Paul Skenes will soon find out if he is the National League Rookie of the Year

Understandably, there is a massive rush of collectors looking at the Paul Skenes Rookie Debut Patch Autograph Card. The pitcher's focus, however, will be on Nov. 18, the day the MLB will announce the winners of the 2024 Rookie of the Year Awards.

While it appears that Colton Cowser of the Baltimore Orioles has the AL ROTY locked up, the race in the NL is much tighter. Skenes' main competition for the award will be Jackson Merrill of the San Diego Padres, who also enjoyed a strong season. However, Skenes' 11-3 record with a 1.96 ERA and 170 strikeouts is undeniable.

