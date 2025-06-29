Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne melts hearts with adorable birthday snap of furbaby Roux

While Pirates phenom Paul Skenes is tearing things up in the majors, his girlfriend Olivia Dunne has been booked in busy in terms of media presence and brand deals. Dunne recently exhausted all of her eligibility years as a gymnast for the 2024 NCAA champion LSU Tigers. Away from the mat, she's been involved with magazine shoots such as the coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

With some free time on her hands, the social media star shared adorable pictures of their furbaby Roux. The white golden retriever is celebrating its second birthday as the companion of Skenes and Dunne.

Olivia Dunne shares photos of Roux featuring Paul Skenes (livvydunne/Instagram)

Featured in the series of pictures were Roux during its childhood, Paul Skenes trying to pet the golden lab, and Dunne hugging the dog in celebration of its second birthday.

In addition, Skenes and Dunne have also set-up their furbaby's own Instagram account. Named "@thatgirlroux," the canine currently has around 18,000 followers on the social media platform.

Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne's expresses all out support for alma mater during College World Series

One of the most exciting amateur events of the year is the College World Series. Emanating from the famous Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, eight of the best collegiate teams in the nation duke it out for the NCAA baseball title.

Recently, LSU alumni Paul Skenes and girlfriend Olivia Dunne went all out to support their alma mater against the UCLA Bruins on June 16.

In spite of their busy schedules, the couple found the time to cheer on LSU, as the squad dismanteled the Bruins to advance to the semi-final, 9-5. In the following game the Arkansas Razorbacks, the duo once again appeared, with Dunne wearing a custom-made Skenes shirt that fused together the fireballer's college and Pirates jerseys.

LSU would go on to win the tournament against Coastal Carolina after just a two- game final. This gave the Tigers their second national title in three years, and the first since Skenes' dominant 2023 campaign for the team.

Pitcher Kade Anderson was named as the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, while head coach Jay Johnson claimed his second title as the mentor of LSU.

