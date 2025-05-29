Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops adorable birthday message for Pirates ace

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne continue to see their relationship grow, despite both being extremely busy in their personal lives. Skenes and Dunne have been together since attending college at Louisiana State University, and have also become two of the most popular athletes on the planet.

On May 29, Dunne wished boyfriend Skenes a "Happy Birthday" in an adorable way by sharing some memorable moments. That post was shared with more than 5 million followers on Instagram and included the following caption:

"Happy birthday little baby @paulskenes 🤍🎂"

The photos shared by the former artistic gymnast show the couple in many different situations, and they are together in most of the pictures. Skenes and Dunne have been able to enjoy LSU football games together, but they have also managed to find quiet time for themselves.

Olivia Dunne just recently completed her final gymnastics season at LSU, but has seen her modeling career take off in a big way. She was recently on the cover of Sports Illustrated, but manages to find time to support Skenes in Pittsburgh as well.

Meanwhile, Paul Skenes is the reigning National League Rookie of the Year and has been even better in his second season. The righthander continues to pitch for a struggling team, but has continued to impress his girlfriend and other fans.

Olivia Dunne explains the differences between herself and Paul Skenes

The relationship between Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne didn't happen quickly, but ultimately, the two collegiate athletes were drawn together. While hosting the Kentucky Derby, Dunne explained to fans why the relationship with Skenes works and how they are completely different people. She said (Timeline: 5:31):

“My favorite thing about Paul is—this is kind of cliché—but his personality. His dry sense of humor. I feel like we are so opposite that it just works. He’s actually very silly, believe it or not. He’s not in interviews—he doesn’t really enjoy interviews—but when we’re together, we have the best time."

Dunne and Skenes were also featured in GQ magazine earlier in the year, and they opened up more about their relationship. That interaction came off a bit strange to some fans, but the former gymnast explained what happened that day.

"That interview was kind of just cold," Dunne said. "We got put in front of the camera—it was the first thing of the day. They were like, ‘Okay, ask each other questions,’ and I was like, there’s the brightest light on my face. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness.’

"We were both a little nervous, I think, because it was our first time doing an interview like that on camera as a couple. But it ended up being very funny. There are a lot of different opinions on it, but I had a great time.”

