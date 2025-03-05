Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne playfully claims she helped Pirates ace unleash his filthy new cutter

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, has been working hard since ending his exciting 2024 rookie season. He was one of the biggest stories last year, winning the NL Rookie of the Year award, and is looking to keep that momentum going.

The hard-throwing righty made his spring debut on Saturday, and he did not disappoint. He had good command of all his pitches, which led to his four strikeouts.

He also debuted a new pitch on Saturday, which was a nasty cutter. He threw it a few times with much success, leading to Dunne playfully stating she taught him the pitch.

"I taught him that" said Dunne.

Livvy Dunne's Instagram

Skenes was already dominant with five pitches last season. Now, opposing batters have one more thing to worry about, which could lead to Skenes fighting for a Cy Young award this year.

Paul Skenes is excited about his club's opportunity in 2025

Pittsburgh Pirates - Paul Skenes (Photo via IMAGN)

Making the jump from the minor to the big league can be daunting, but Pirates' ace Paul Skenes handled it well. He looked more like an established veteran than a rookie with how he handled himself.

Now, going into his second season, Olivia Dunne's boyfriend has a better idea of what to expect. He is also excited about the opportunity his club has to contend for a division title via MLB.com.

"It's exciting now to see the kind of differences in the locker room from last year. I think we have a really good opportunity" said Skenes.

It will be interesting to see how this team looks this season. Plenty of insiders are high on them, but they will have their work cut out for them in the division. The Chicago Cubs are many people's pick to take the NL Central.

