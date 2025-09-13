  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne pops champagne on private jet as she makes glamorous first return to LSU as alumna

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne pops champagne on private jet as she makes glamorous first return to LSU as alumna

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 13, 2025 02:05 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne pops champagne on private jet as she makes glamorous first return to LSU as alumna - Source: Getty

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is heading to LSU for the first time since announcing her retirement from gymnastics in April.

Ad

Olivia Dunne's retirement came in the wake of a knee injury that derailed her final collegiate year with the LSU Tigers. However, she is returning to LSU for the Tigers' college football team's SEC opener against the Florida Gators.

The former LSU gymnast shared the update in a glamorous Instagram post, posing with fellow influencer models Kelsey Anderson and Xandra. Dunne showed off a champagne bottle, posing in front of a private jet.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Back to the Bayou," she captioned her story.
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Dunne also shared a music video-style clip on Instagram, sharing the inside view of the jet while dancing with the champagne bottle in her hand.

Ad
"Going back to LSU for the first time as an alumni," the text on the video read.
Ad

Olvia Dunne sustained an avulsion fracture that cut short her 2024-25 season with LSU and she opened up about her recovery in July.

"I fractured my kneecap during my gymnastics season, and it's getting better slowly but surely. I've been grinding nonstop ever since the season ended, but I think that it is getting a little bit better," Dunne said.
Ad

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne excited on reunion with Tigers star

Olivia Dunne's video to celebrate her return to LSU garnered widespread attention including from Tigers shooting guard Flau'jae Johnson.

"See you soon," Johnson commented on the post.

Dunne showed her excitement by replying:

"Yayyy."
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

Johnson has established herself as a star since joining them in November 2022. She helped the Tigers to the national championship in her freshman year and was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2023.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications