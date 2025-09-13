Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne pops champagne on private jet as she makes glamorous first return to LSU as alumna

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is heading to LSU for the first time since announcing her retirement from gymnastics in April.Olivia Dunne's retirement came in the wake of a knee injury that derailed her final collegiate year with the LSU Tigers. However, she is returning to LSU for the Tigers' college football team's SEC opener against the Florida Gators.The former LSU gymnast shared the update in a glamorous Instagram post, posing with fellow influencer models Kelsey Anderson and Xandra. Dunne showed off a champagne bottle, posing in front of a private jet.&quot;Back to the Bayou,&quot; she captioned her story.(Image source - Instagram)Dunne also shared a music video-style clip on Instagram, sharing the inside view of the jet while dancing with the champagne bottle in her hand.&quot;Going back to LSU for the first time as an alumni,&quot; the text on the video read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOlvia Dunne sustained an avulsion fracture that cut short her 2024-25 season with LSU and she opened up about her recovery in July.&quot;I fractured my kneecap during my gymnastics season, and it's getting better slowly but surely. I've been grinding nonstop ever since the season ended, but I think that it is getting a little bit better,&quot; Dunne said.Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne excited on reunion with Tigers starOlivia Dunne's video to celebrate her return to LSU garnered widespread attention including from Tigers shooting guard Flau'jae Johnson.&quot;See you soon,&quot; Johnson commented on the post.Dunne showed her excitement by replying:&quot;Yayyy.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Johnson has established herself as a star since joining them in November 2022. She helped the Tigers to the national championship in her freshman year and was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2023.