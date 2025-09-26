Paul Skenes and Caleb Ferguson were teammates on the Pittsburgh Pirates for a short time in the 2025 season. The Pirates traded Ferguson to the Mariners on July 30. They had signed him to a one-year, $3 million contract in January.Although Paul Skenes performed well, the Pirates have missed the postseason yet again. Meanwhile, the Mariners have clinched the AL West division, enabling Ferguson to make his third consecutive postseason appearance.On Thursday, Ferguson's wife, Carissa, shared a multi-snap Instagram post, taken after the Mariners' victory over the Colorado Rockies the previous day. Ferguson, his wife, and their son, Brooke Roberts, posed together in the cover image of the carousel.&quot;The best time of the year 🥂🍾⚾️,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the post, Olivia Dunne commented:&quot;So cute miss u🤍&quot;Carissa responded, writing:&quot;ilysmmmm miss u pookie&quot;Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/risssferguson]In the second image of the post, Carissa clinked glasses with her son in a celebratory toast. A selfie followed, featuring Carissa with Mitch Garver's wife, Sarah. Next came a solo shot of her son. Another image showed Ferguson sharing a kiss with his wife, followed by one of the couple posing together.Carissa also posted a selfie with Cal Raleigh's girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, and Luke Raley's wife, Katie. Additional snaps captured Ferguson with his son, as well as a similar one of Ferguson’s wife holding their child.Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, admits she is &quot;crazy&quot; when the Pirates ace playsPaul Skenes' final start of the 2025 MLB season came against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday. Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, who is a fixture whenever he plays, was in the stands.Dunne, dressed in a casual yet stylish outfit, caught everyone's attention in the stands at Great American Ball Park. On Wednesday, she re-shared a post from &quot;thebsblr&quot; that featured a collage with Skenes at the top and her animated celebration snap at the bottom left.&quot;I'm crazy,&quot; she captioned the post.Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)At the game, Dunne wore a white, form-fitting, long-sleeve top with a plunging neckline, paired with light blue denim jeans. She accessorised with a green wristband, a silver bracelet, and other hand jewellery. Her blonde hair was styled in a subtle middle part, with the lower portions cascading in soft, smooth waves.