  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacts to Caleb Ferguson's wife Carissa celebrating the Mariners' AL West triumph

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacts to Caleb Ferguson's wife Carissa celebrating the Mariners' AL West triumph

By Safeer M S
Published Sep 26, 2025 14:56 GMT
Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacts to Caleb Ferguson's wife Carissa celebrating the Mariners' AL West triumph [Image Source: IMAGN, Instagram/risssferguson]

Paul Skenes and Caleb Ferguson were teammates on the Pittsburgh Pirates for a short time in the 2025 season. The Pirates traded Ferguson to the Mariners on July 30. They had signed him to a one-year, $3 million contract in January.

Ad

Although Paul Skenes performed well, the Pirates have missed the postseason yet again. Meanwhile, the Mariners have clinched the AL West division, enabling Ferguson to make his third consecutive postseason appearance.

On Thursday, Ferguson's wife, Carissa, shared a multi-snap Instagram post, taken after the Mariners' victory over the Colorado Rockies the previous day. Ferguson, his wife, and their son, Brooke Roberts, posed together in the cover image of the carousel.

"The best time of the year 🥂🍾⚾️," she captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Reacting to the post, Olivia Dunne commented:

"So cute miss u🤍"

Carissa responded, writing:

"ilysmmmm miss u pookie"
Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/risssferguson]
Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/risssferguson]

In the second image of the post, Carissa clinked glasses with her son in a celebratory toast. A selfie followed, featuring Carissa with Mitch Garver's wife, Sarah. Next came a solo shot of her son. Another image showed Ferguson sharing a kiss with his wife, followed by one of the couple posing together.

Ad

Carissa also posted a selfie with Cal Raleigh's girlfriend, Hannah Shimek, and Luke Raley's wife, Katie. Additional snaps captured Ferguson with his son, as well as a similar one of Ferguson’s wife holding their child.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, admits she is "crazy" when the Pirates ace plays

Paul Skenes' final start of the 2025 MLB season came against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday. Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, who is a fixture whenever he plays, was in the stands.

Ad

Dunne, dressed in a casual yet stylish outfit, caught everyone's attention in the stands at Great American Ball Park. On Wednesday, she re-shared a post from "thebsblr" that featured a collage with Skenes at the top and her animated celebration snap at the bottom left.

"I'm crazy," she captioned the post.
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

At the game, Dunne wore a white, form-fitting, long-sleeve top with a plunging neckline, paired with light blue denim jeans. She accessorised with a green wristband, a silver bracelet, and other hand jewellery. Her blonde hair was styled in a subtle middle part, with the lower portions cascading in soft, smooth waves.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Safeer M S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications