  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "I'm crazy" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacts to her actions from the Pirates ace's final regular season game

"I'm crazy" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacts to her actions from the Pirates ace's final regular season game

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 25, 2025 18:11 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty

After establishing himself as one of the finest starting pitchers in the major leagues with an incredible rookie season in 2024, Paul Skenes has continued his steady rise with an even more impressive showing this year.

Ad

With the Pittsburgh Pirates out of contention for the playoffs, Skenes took the mound for the final time this season, as the Bucs locked horns with the playoff-chasing Cincinnati Reds on the road.

Just like he has been all season, Skenes was excellent at the Great American Ball Park, pitching six scoreless innings, allowing only four hits, and striking out 7 batters in the process.

His girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, who has often shown she is her boyfriend's biggest supporter, was once again in attendance at the ballpark to cheer for the ace. As Skenes walked back to the dugout after ending his evening with a strikeout, Dunne was spotted having the time of her life in the bleachers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Soon after the game ended, Dunne took to Instagram to humorously assess her actions via her story.

"I'm crazy 😭🥀" Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram story
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

Buoyed by Paul Skenes' superb outing, the Pirates were able to pick up a 4-3 win on the day, clinching the series in the process.

Ad

Olivia Dunne commends Paul Skenes' excellent season as ace finishes 2025 with a bang

After Paul Skenes walked off the mound for the final time this season, after ending the sixth inning on Wednesday, MLB's official Instagram handle posted about the ace's stellar final showing.

"@PaulSkenes throws six shutout innings in his final start of 2025 👏" MLB posted
Ad
Ad

Sharing the same post to her story shortly after, Olivia Dunne commended her boyfriend's consistent excellence over the course of the entire campaign.

"best szn I did ever see" Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram Story
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)
Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

Finishing the season with a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts, Paul Skenes is currently the bookies' favorite to take home the NL Cy Young award come November. Per FOX, the 23-year-old is currently priced at -50,000 to win the award, with his closest contender, Cristopher Sanchez of the Phillies, priced at +1400.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications