"I'm crazy" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacts to her actions from the Pirates ace's final regular season game

After establishing himself as one of the finest starting pitchers in the major leagues with an incredible rookie season in 2024, Paul Skenes has continued his steady rise with an even more impressive showing this year. With the Pittsburgh Pirates out of contention for the playoffs, Skenes took the mound for the final time this season, as the Bucs locked horns with the playoff-chasing Cincinnati Reds on the road. Just like he has been all season, Skenes was excellent at the Great American Ball Park, pitching six scoreless innings, allowing only four hits, and striking out 7 batters in the process. His girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, who has often shown she is her boyfriend's biggest supporter, was once again in attendance at the ballpark to cheer for the ace. As Skenes walked back to the dugout after ending his evening with a strikeout, Dunne was spotted having the time of her life in the bleachers.Soon after the game ended, Dunne took to Instagram to humorously assess her actions via her story.&quot;I'm crazy 😭🥀&quot; Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram story Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)Buoyed by Paul Skenes' superb outing, the Pirates were able to pick up a 4-3 win on the day, clinching the series in the process. Olivia Dunne commends Paul Skenes' excellent season as ace finishes 2025 with a bangAfter Paul Skenes walked off the mound for the final time this season, after ending the sixth inning on Wednesday, MLB's official Instagram handle posted about the ace's stellar final showing. &quot;@PaulSkenes throws six shutout innings in his final start of 2025 👏&quot; MLB posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSharing the same post to her story shortly after, Olivia Dunne commended her boyfriend's consistent excellence over the course of the entire campaign.&quot;best szn I did ever see&quot; Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram StoryScreenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)Finishing the season with a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts, Paul Skenes is currently the bookies' favorite to take home the NL Cy Young award come November. Per FOX, the 23-year-old is currently priced at -50,000 to win the award, with his closest contender, Cristopher Sanchez of the Phillies, priced at +1400.