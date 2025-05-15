Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacts to her sister Julz's hilarious revelation

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne spends her downtime with her sister Julz Dunne. The duo is often seen together at events, including the 2025 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

But when it comes to posing in front of cameras, there are times when Julz had to take lessons from the Sports Illustrated model, and sometimes it's the other way around.

On Wednesday, Julz posted three photos from their latest tropical getaway in Florida. The first two photos were of Julz lying on the Jensen Beach in different poses, possibly taking after her social media star sister. Olivia had similar poses for her SI issue this year.

The third photo was of Olivia, who can be seen using two straws at a time to drink an orange and a strawberry juice. This pose might be something she learned from her sister Julz.

"Poses I learned from @livvydunne & poses she learned from me," Julz wrote in caption.

Olivia wasted no time jumping into the comments section.

"I still got a lot to learn."

Dunne's Instagram comment.

Olivia Dunne attends Paul Skenes' start at Citi Field as fellow SI models throws first pitch

On Tuesday, Olivia Dunne and her sister Julz Dunne attended the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Mets at Citi Field. Dunne was in a casual outfit with a backward Pirates cap to show support for the team her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, represents.

“Hey Livvy Dunne here, saying hi from Citi Field. Woohoo!” she said in the video.

Fellow SI models, including Xandra Pohl, Camille Kostek, and Ellie Thumann, were also present as they threw first pitches to Mark Vientos, Tyrone Taylor, and Huascar Brazoban, respectively.

Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes started the game for the Pirates and had a quality outing. He pitched six innings, allowing six hits for one run, walking thrice, and striking out six times. However, the Mets outdueled the Pirates 4-3 in the end.

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso contributed two RBIs while Juan Soto and Jeff McNeil had an RBI each in the win.

Skenes will suit up next against the Philadelphia Phillies this weekend.

