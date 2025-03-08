Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks denim shorts & camouflage hoodie on fun fishing trip

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne hilariously caught footwear instead of a fish on her latest fishing expedition in Louisiana. Dunne, who is in her fifth and final year of college, is making sure to keep her followers engaged with all sorts of content.

Ad

While most videos are centered around promotions of her NIL deals, some are candid moments from her personal life. Dunne's post on Friday belonged to the latter section.

She posted a video on social media where she fished in a laid-back yet trendy outfit, wearing denim shorts with a camouflage hoodie. She completed her look with bright orange Crocs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dunne hilariously pulled out a white Croc, laughing at her unexpected catch.

Ad

Trending

Here's the video:

Ad

The LSU Tigers gymnast said on Thursday that she would no longer participate in gymnastics meets due to an injury.

Dunne, who last competed against Utah at Paycom Center, Oklahoma, has gone on to miss eight straight meets. She disclosed the reason on Thursday through a social media story where she shared that she was "dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night."

Ad

In the same message, she thanked LSU fans and hyped the Tigers team. Since this is her final season in college, Dunne will likely no longer be seen in college circles.

Olivia Dunne posts about her last hurrah in college athletics

Before she drew the curtains on her career, Olivia Dunne shared a last few snaps from Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) on Friday.

Ad

"One last time in the PMAC with my sistas," she wrote in the caption.

Dunne's Instagram story

With college completion, Dunne is expected to feature at her boyfriend Paul Skenes' games for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2025 MLB season. Meanwhile, she'll likely continue her endeavors as an online influencer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback