Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne rocks tank top look, gives shoutout to LSU in latest mirror selfie 

LSU gymnastics star, social media sensation and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne has once again captured her fans' attention with a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram story. The image shows Dunne's school spirit and fashion sense as she flaunts a tank top look.

In her most recent Instagram story shared on Tuesday, Dunne posted a mirror selfie with her followers. The photo featured her in a grey tank top and a black LSU-themed trouser, as she continues to represent and show her support for her university.

Image Credit: Instagram/@livvydunne

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dunne, widely recognized as "Livvy," has become a digital sensation, leveraging her skills as a gymnast and her engaging personality to gather a big online following.

Trending

With millions of followers across platforms like Instagram, TikTok and X/Twitter, she has successfully blended her athletic career at Louisiana State University with a thriving social media presence. Her content typically covers a range of topics, from athletic feats to glimpses of her daily life.

On Instagram alone, Dunne boasts an impressive 5.4 million followers. Her posts on this platform often feature high-quality photos from gymnastics competitions, brand partnerships, and personal milestones. Her posts have a strong engagement rate of 4.58%.

Her continued LSU representation on social media comes on top of a highly successful 2023-24 gymnastics season. During this period, she competed in eight routines on floor exercises, matching her career-high score of 9.9 twice. She also contributed to LSU's victory at the SEC Championships and played a role in the Tigers winning their first national championship title in program history.

Olivia Dunne reacts to Paul Skenes featuring on cover of MLB The Show 25

Olivia Dunne - Image via Getty

Paul Skenes was selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft. He made his debut on May 11, 2024, against the Chicago Cubs and became the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year.

Skenes played 23 games for the Pirates and maintained a win-loss record of 11-3. He had an ERA of 1.96 in 133 innings and struck out 170 batters throughout the season.

His amazing performances in his debut season earned him the chance to get featured on the cover of MLB The Show 25 alongside Elly De La Cruz and Gunnar Henderson. This led to a reaction from his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, who shared the cover image on an Instagram story on Tuesday.

The caption of Dunne's story read:

"And suddenly I like video games."

The new game is set to release on March 18, 2025, for the Sony PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch. The game's trailer will be released on Feb. 4, 2025.

Meanwhile, Paul Skenes has been named one of the three finalists for the Cy Young Award, set to be announced on Jan. 29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback