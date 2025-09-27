Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's romantic moments with Pirates ace gets hilarious 5-word roast from sister Julz

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 27, 2025 01:43 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, was at the Pittsburgh Pirates' ace final regular season start against the Cincinnati Reds earlier this week at Great American Ball Park. Now that the season is over, Dunne dropped photos from the memories created during the campaign.

In one photo, Dunne is looking into Skenes' eyes while in a black top, denim and customized cowboy boots with the name of Pirates star on them. She posted a picture from All-Star festivities, including one on the field and the other where Skenes is going down to tie her laces on the MLB All-Star red carpet.

Dunne posted hilarious moments of Skenes and hers. She also embraced the circle of Pirates stars' wives and girlfriends, attending baby showers, birthday parties, and other such moments. Finally, she wrapped up the post with her viral reaction from Skenes' final start, doing a fist bump.

"2025 szn highlight reel❤️‍🔥😼" she captioned the post.
Under the comments section, Dunne's sister hit back at her sister playfully. She wrote:

"Don’t sweat it! Season’s over!"
Olivia Dunne&#039;s Instagram story
Olivia Dunne's viral reaction after Paul Skenes' dominant outing in final regular season game

On Wednesday, Paul Skenes threw six shutout innings, allowing only four hits while recording seven strikeouts. What was even more interesting to see was Olivia Dunne's honest reactions as she saw her boyfriend completes his quality outing unscathed.

As Skenes worked through each inning, cameras frequently cut to Dunne, who was visibly anxious and emotionally invested. She was leaning forward, filming, clenching her hand into a fist and mouthing "Come on!"

She reposted a clip of her reaction on Instagram and wrote:

"Can’t blame a gal for being nervous 🤷‍♀️"

With another dominant start to wrap up his 2025 season, Skenes went 10-10, holding an ERA of 1.97 to go along with 0.95 WHIP, 216 strikeouts against 42 walks. He's among the top NL candidates to win the Cy Young in 2025. He has already bagged 2024 NL Rookie of the Year and two All-Star selections.

