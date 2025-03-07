Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares 'heartbreaking' news about her senior night at PMAC

Olivia Dunne, girlfriend of Pirates ace Paul Skenes, shared some bad news on her Instagram stories on Thursday. The LSU gymnast announced she had an avulsion fracture of her patella and that she was 'heartbroken' that she would be unable to compete on her senior night.

Ad

No. 2 LSU will now face No. 10 Georgia in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center without her. Dunne's last appearance on the mat was on January 24 against the Arkansas Razorbacks, a meet in which the LSU Tigers lost 196.600-196.875.

"Hi friends! Unfortunately, I've been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night. It absolutely breaks my heart not to get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you've been so good to me! Thank you for the endless support, and as always, Geaux Tigers! - Liv."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dunne's IG (Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

The couple had a very successful 2024 professionally. The 2024 NL Rookie of the Year had a tremendous debut season with Pittsburgh, while Dunne and the LSU Tigers won their first national championship in program history.

Ad

Also read: "Craziest experience of my life" - Olivia Dunne makes her feelings known as she receives love from Louisiana during Mardi Gras celebrations

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares collaboration post with Crocs

On Wednesday, Olivia Dunne posted her latest collaboration post with the fashion footwear brand Crocs. In the images, Dunne is seen in a white T-shirt and black shorts while wearing decorated Crocs, with one featuring the name "Dunne."

Ad

“Get yourself some @crocs 🫶🏼 #bae #crocspartner,” she captioned.

Ad

The post received a lot of reactions, including one from internet personality Katie Sigmond, who commented:

“Cutie.”

Olivia Dunne IG (Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

Dunne responded to the compliment, writing:

Ad

“I MISS U.”

Meanwhile, Paul Skenes is working on his mound skills during spring training practice. The Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, before taking on the Atlanta Braves and Detroit Tigers over the weekend.

Also read: "I showed up and threw every day and lifted every day" - Paul Skenes on his MLB journey from Air Force to stardom

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback