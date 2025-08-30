Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off effortless style in classic white-and-denim look for Pirates game in Boston

After enjoying tennis action at the U.S. Open, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, was back in the stands to cheer for the reigning NL Rookie of the Year.

Ad

Olivia Dunne was spotted at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York City, watching some of the biggest tennis stars in action earlier this week.

However, the former LSU gymnast jetted off to Boston for the Pirates' series opener against the Red Sox. Dunne rocked a classy look for Skenes' latest start, wearing an elegant white top paired with a denim jeans. She shared her look in her Instagram story, captioning it with a baseball.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Earlier on Friday, Dunne shared a picture of Boston from the plane in her Instagram story, writing:

Ad

"Hi Boston. See you later Fenway!"

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

In her latest Instagram story, Dunne captured Skenes taking the mound against a high-flying Red Sox.

Ad

Paul Skenes shows grit on the mound with girlfriend Olivia Dunne in the stands

Pirates ace Paul Skenes has been one of the best pitchers in the league, making a strong case for his maiden NL Cy Young award for a second consecutive season.

However, the All-Star flamethrower wasn't at his best in Friday's series opener as he conceded a season-high seven hits in an electric duel against Red Sox rookie starter Payton Tolle.

Ad

After escaping a jam in the second inning, Skenes allowed an unearned run on a throwing error in the fourth inning. In the following inning, Red Sox rookie Roman Anthony took Skenes deep for a solo home run.

Despite running into trouble, Skenes held Boston to two runs (one earned) over six innings and struck out six batters. The Pirates' hitters backed their ace from the mound as veteran sluggers Tommy Pham and Andrew McCutchen sparked a turnaround with a three-run sixth inning, helping the team to a comeback 4-2 win.

Paul Skenes earned the win, improving his record to 9-9 for the season, reaching the .500 mark for the first time since May.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More