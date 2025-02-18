Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off full leg split during gymnastics practice session with pup Roux

After missing four consecutive meets, LSU gymnast and Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is expected to return this week in the gymnastics meet against No. 9 Kentucky in Lexington at Memorial Coliseum on Friday.

Previously, ahead of the meet against Missouri, LSU coach Jay Clark mentioned that Dunne was suffering from flu which has kept her away from practice.

On Monday, Dunne posted a video on social media from LSU gym training center. With her pet Roux along her side, Dunne flawlessly executed a full leg split, showcasing her flexibility and fitness.

The video should put an end to any rumor about Dunne possibly done with college gymnastics. Currently, she's in the middle of her fifth and final season with the LSU Tigers.

Previously, she played every meet this season, before missing the last four sessions against No. 17 Arkansas, No. 9 Missouri, No. 14 Alabama, and No. 1 Oklahoma. In her absence, LSU has lost their meet against Arkansas but won the last three.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's mixed reaction to final season with LSU

It will be a bittersweet moment for the fifth year senior when Olivia Dunne finally exhausts her college eligibility after the completion of the ongoing season.

On one side, she'll be more than happy to have more time in her hands to be in Pittsburgh with her partner Paul Skenes, who plays for the Pirates. However, it also means that she'll be leaving behind her LSU juniors with whom she created tons of memories in the last five years.

She perfectly captured this moment through a video on social media.

"Me laughing til I remember I'm doing long distance until my season is over," she wrote in her TikTok video.

Here, by "long distance" Dunne meant that in 2025, she won't have to cover over a thousand miles from Baton Rouge to Pennsylvania to attend Paul Skenes' games at PNC Park.

Dunne and Skenes first met on the LSU campus as they fell in love and started dating. Skenes won the College World Series with the Tigers before declaring for the MLB draft where he was picked first overall in 2023.

