Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off sunkissed glow in black tank top and matching shades

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 14, 2025 06:21 GMT
Paul Skenes&rsquo; girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off sunkissed glow in black tank top and matching shades
Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off sunkissed glow in black tank top and matching shades

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is unwinding this summer. On Wednesday, she offered a glimpse of her summer style with a fresh story capturing the vibes.

The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast posed for a cozy, close-up selfie while sporting a chic black tank top. Dunne tied a light-colored hoodie around her neck. Her blonde hair was pulled back to reveal her natural freckles, capturing a makeup-free, sun-kissed look. She also accessorized her outfit with a pair of sleek black sunglasses, which she placed on top of her head.

Dunne's snap suggests that the photo was captured while travelling or between summer outings.

Dunne&#039;s Instagram story via @livvydunne
Dunne's Instagram story via @livvydunne

Earlier this summer, Olivia Dunne finished her five-season gymnastics career for the LSU Tigers. She featured on the cover of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition. She also accompanied Paul Skenes at this year's MLB All-Star red carpet and cheered him and the National League team during the MidSummer Classic.

Olivia Dunne reacts in agreement to Taylor Swift's take on male fans during podcast debut

Like Taylor Swift, even Olivia Dunne has a male following. On Wednesday night, Swift made her debut on her boyfriend and NFL star Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, where she playfully poked at male sports fans tuning in to the podcast because of her.

“As we all know, you guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast,” she said. “I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me.”
Paul Skenes' girlfriend reacted to the above message from Swift with a three-word reaction:

"She gets it."
Dunne&#039;s Instagram story via @livvydunne
Dunne's Instagram story via @livvydunne

Dunne is a big Swiftie, a term used to describe or refer to fans of Taylor Swift. She has often followed the pop star and has attended numerous concerts of hers. She even supported the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year during the Super Bowl simply because Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, plays for the team.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
