Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne soaks up the Louisiana sun in zebra-printed beachwear before catching Pirates ace's ST game

Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, in addition to being a talented gymnast, is quite the social media sensation. Apart from promotional posts, Dunne also documents plenty of her day-to-day life on her socials, as she navigates through the rigorous routine of being both an athlete and a model.

Sharing a couple of snaps to her Instagram story on Tuesday, Dunne gave fans a sneak peek into how she spent what seemed to be quite a relaxing afternoon at her Louisiana home, soaking up plenty of sun in zebra-printer beachwear, before heading out to LECOM Park, Florida, to cheer Paul Skenes on.

Screenshots of Dunne's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

Fortunately for Dunne and the Pirates fans, Pittsburg comfortably beat the New York Yankees 9-1. Paul Skenes looked impressive, striking out five batters in four innings, giving up only four hits and a single earned run, a Trent Grisham homer.

Dunne boasts over 5 million followers on Instagram and 8 million on TikTok. Owing to her huge social media popularity, Olivia Dunne is one of the most recognizable faces in all of college sports and has profited greatly by using her name, image and likeness for brand deals. She ranks fourth among college athletes in the highest NIL earning list, per On3.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne bids tearful farewell to LSU fans on senior night

On Friday, March 7, Olivia Dunne was joined by her family and teammates, as she bid a tearful farewell to the LSU faithful on senior night. Despite having completed her undergraduate degree in December 2024, Dunne decided to continue competing for the Lady Tigers for a fifth season.

Dunne later took to Instagram to share a video from the emotional event.

"Tiger fans, you’ve been so good to me!💜 #seniornight #gymnastics #lsu #college #senior" Dunne captioned her Instagram post

Having won the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastic Championship, LSU is in a great position for yet more silverware in 2025, having lost only two times so far this season.

With the SEC Championships set to begin at the end of March, followed by the NCAA Regionals and Championships, Dunne and her teammates will be looking forward to continue performing well in the final, most important stretch of the season.

