Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne spreads smiles with Emma Roberts in latest selfie

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shared glimpses from a Super Bowl party in New Orleans that she attended alongside the MLB star on Saturday. Dunne, who boasts a massive following of 5.3 million, posted several selfies with notable guests at the event.

She also shared a selfie with actress and singer Emma Roberts, captioning it:

“@emmaroberts 🤍✨”

(Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

In the photo, Olivia Dunne is seen wearing a black sleeveless top, with her long blonde hair down and sunglasses resting on her top. Meanwhile, Emma Roberts, positioned on the left, is dressed in a black outfit and has long red hair.

The duo looks excited and happy, both smiling with their eyes closed. The background complements the party vibe, featuring a lively crowd and vibrant party lights.

Olivia Dunne also shared a picture with model and social media personality Sydney Thomas. Thomas recently gained recognition after appearing as a ring girl at the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match. In the selfie, she is seen smiling while wearing a stunning light pink dress, posing alongside Dunne.

Dunne also posted a picture with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. The All-Star pitcher is seen posing behind her, dressed in a gray sweater and jeans, holding sunglasses in his hands.

The mirror selfie is taken indoors, with Olivia Dunne wearing a black sleeveless top, ripped denim shorts, and black tights.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares fan interactions after LSU vs. Alabama meet

On Friday, Paul Skenes' gymnast girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, shared posts from her interactions with fans at Coleman Coliseum. She attended the meet alongside her LSU Tigers gymnastics team as they faced the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"Sweet girl," a fan wrote in her Instagram story featuring Dunne.

"Thank you for taking one more pic," another fan wrote while sharing a selfie with Dunne.

(Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

Although Olivia Dunne didn’t perform at the meet the LSU Tigers won 197.300-197.075 against Alabama. Their next game is scheduled against the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday.

