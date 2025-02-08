Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne steals the spotlight with warm fan interactions post LSU vs. Alabama showdown

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne makes sure to not let down her fans. Dunne, who was with her LSU Tigers gymnastics team in Tuscaloosa for the meet against Alabama Crimson Tide, greeted her fans there, interacting and taking selfies with them at the Coleman Coliseum arena.

On Friday, the Tigers gymnast shared several posts from her interactions there. She can be seen posing alongside fans and sharing posts from her fans as well on social media.

"Sweet girl," one fan wrote in her post with Dunne.

"Thank you for taking one more pic," another fan said.

Olivia Dunne didn't perform at the meet. There have been whatsoever no reports on whether she was benched or was working out a niggle.

Dunne missed her previous gymnastics meet against Missouri, which took place on Jan. 31. LSU coach Jay Clark shared that she was suffering from cold and flu, which has kept her out from practicing. Thus, there could be a chance she hasn't recovered fully to feature in the contest.

How did Olivia Dunne's LSU Tigers perform against Alabama?

As for the meet is concerned, Olivia Dunne's LSU Tigers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in a nail-biting contest, ending with 197.300-197.075, on Friday.

On vault, LSU dominated with a 49.450, led by Kailin Chio’s impressive 9.975, while Alabama posted a 49.175. Both teams were evenly matched on the uneven bars, each scoring 49.275.

LSU slightly edged out Alabama on the balance beam with a 49.250 score against 49.125. Although Alabama excelled on the floor exercise with a 49.500, LSU’s 49.325 was enough to maintain their lead.

Chio played a crucial role for LSU, winning the all-around title with a 39.650, excelling particularly on vault and balance beam. Alabama’s Lilly Hudson finished second in the all-around with 39.575, while Gabby Gladieux delivered the highest individual score of the night, a 9.975 on the floor.

Here's a breakdown of scores apparatus-wise.

Vault (VT): LSU dominated with a 49.450, while Alabama posted a 49.175.

Uneven Bars (UB): Both teams were evenly matched, scoring 49.275 each.

Balance Beam (BB): LSU scored 49.250, slightly outperforming Alabama's 49.125.

Floor Exercise (FX): Alabama excelled with 49.500, but LSU remained strong with 49.325.

