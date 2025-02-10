Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne strikes a pose with Sydney Thomas, the viral Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul ring girl

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, was among the many celebrities who attended the pre-Super Bowl party in New Orleans. The 22-year-old gymnast attended with her boyfriend and shared several pictures from the event.

Dunne met several notable personalities, including viral boxing ring girl Sydney Thomas. On Sunday, Thomas posted a picture with the LSU graduate on her Instagram account, where she has 865K followers.

(Credits: Instagram/@iamsydneythomas)

In the image, Sydney Thomas is seen posing alongside Olivia Dunne, with a crowd-filled background under party lighting. Thomas is smiling brightly, wearing a light pink dress, and holding a drink in one hand.

Alongside her was Dunne, posing and smiling while wearing a black top. Sydney Thomas rose to fame after she worked as a ring girl during the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in November.

During the controversial fight, viewers noticed Thomas, which piqued their interest in her, eventually making her go viral on social media platforms. Sydney Thomas also reacted to her newfound fame, saying (via Daily Mail):

“I get people coming up to me now and asking for pictures. That's been an adjustment for me. It's weird walking around in public now and getting recognized… I never really thought that's a position I'd be in. It's great, but it's also a bit overwhelming.”

Since rising to popularity, she has been spotted at several notable events, including the Grammy Awards she attended earlier this month.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares a picture with actress Emma Roberts from the pre-Super Bowl party

During the pre-Super Bowl party, Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, also met actress Emma Roberts and shared a picture, tagging her on her Instagram story.

(Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

In the image, both can be seen smiling and posing gleefully, with Roberts wearing a black top and looking stunning with long red hair. Olivia Dunne also posted a picture with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, showing off their complete outfits.

Dunne, along with her black top, wore ripped denim shorts with black tights, while Skenes sported a grey sweater and pants. She is currently in her fifth and final year with the LSU Tigers.

Meanwhile, her boyfriend Paul Skenes coming off a stellar debut season is set to start the 2025 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

