Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns up the glamor in purple netted leotard alongside 'bestie' Haleigh Bryant in latest mirror selfie

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes is dating Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne, one of the most popular NCAA athletes on social media. Dunne is in the middle of her final season at LSU and has been providing updates on Instagram throughout the season.

In her Instagram story on Friday, Dunne posed in full uniform in front of a mirror alongside her teammate and best friend, Haleigh Bryant.

"bestie vides only!!!! 🤍 @haleighbryant" she wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olivia Dunne Mirror Selfie

Dunne was part of the LSU gymnastics team which won the national championship last year, becoming just the 8th program to win a title. She is trying to get another one this season, and the LSU title defense is off to a good start.

Trending

Meanwhile, Paul Skenes was named the NL Rookie of the Year after a stellar 2024 season. Skenes finished his rookie campaign with a 1.96 ERA while going 11-3 on the mound for the Pirates.

Olivia Dunne was present in New York City where Skenes was honored by the Baseball Writers Association of America.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne appreciates her boyfriend's cooking

In the offseason, Paul Skenes is spending more time with Olivia Dunne in Baton Rouge. They enjoyed a special moment at home earlier this week, which the social media star captured on TikTok.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, Dunne shows Skenes working in the kitchen to prepare a meal. Skenes is seen cutting up some meat before heading to the stove to stir up the ingredients. On the quick video, Dunne added a witty caption to entice other men to treat their girlfriends the same way.

""Boys! I heard cooking for your girl will make you throw 100mph fyi," Dunne wrote.

Paul Skenes has supported Dunne throughout her senior season, but soon the roles will be flipped. Skenes will be looking for a dominant second season with the Pirates and Dunne will likely be at PNC Park suites to support her boyfriend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback