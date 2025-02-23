  • home icon
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns up the glamour in casual chic attire

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Feb 23, 2025 04:07 GMT
Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns up the glamour in casual chic attire (Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

Paul Skenes' LSU gymnast girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, shared her latest outfit at an aesthetic location. Last year, Skenes, who made his MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates, garnered a massive audience with his stellar performances.

However, when it comes to online presence and following, his athlete-girlfriend, who's also an internet personality, has the upper hand. While Paul Skenes has 601K followers on Instagram, Dunne boasts a massive 5.3 million fan following.

She often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with fans while collaborating with and promoting her favorite brands. On Saturday, Dunne showcased her look, wearing Vuori apparel, which she has endorsed for a while.

Dunne IG (Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)
Dunne IG (Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

Olivia Dunne was seen posing and walking up a wooden staircase outdoors. She wore a stylish athletic outfit consisting of a white sports bra, a light blue hoodie, white leggings and sneakers. Dunne’s blonde hair was styled straight as she smiled at the camera. Another image featured her sitting and posing on the stairs.

Vuori is her first brand partnership. Opening up about their clothing and collaboration, she said (via vuoriclothing.com):

“Fashion has always been a huge passion of mine. Before college, my coach and I would design my own custom leotards for all my major competitions.
"I love expressing myself through my style, and I fell in love with Vuori because I thought their clothes looked and felt amazing. I couldn’t be more proud that my first brand partnership is with them.”
Olivia Dunne reacts to boyfriend Paul Skenes’ spring training look with the Pirates

Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in Bradenton, Florida, preparing for the 2025 season. On Wednesday, he shared several glimpses from his training session in Pirates gear.

The post garnered reactions from Pirates fans, including one from Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, who commented:

“Knew something felt hot in here.”
Olivia Dunne&#039;s comment (Credits: Instagram/@paulskenes)
Olivia Dunne's comment (Credits: Instagram/@paulskenes)

Dunne is in the final year of her NCAA career at LSU and hopes to finish with an impeccable season but is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

Edited by Bhargav
