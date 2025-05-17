Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns heads in soft green combo at Sports Illustrated swimsuit launch party

Paul Skenes girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, was present at the Sports Illustrated swimsuit launch part that emanated from the Hard Rock Times Square in New York City, Thursday night. The former NCAA athlete, along with actess Salma Hayek, gymnast Jordan Chiles, and model Lauren Chan are the featured celebrities in the 2025 cover of the esteemed magazine issue.

"Livvy" turned heads with a relaxing combo during the event's red carpet portion. The gymnast wore a glossy dress and a strappy sandal heels both in the soft green colorway that is inspired by the attire of Disney character Tinker Bell.

"She was a fairy" - Dunne on Instagram

A gymnast-turned-model and influencer, the 22-year-old made her name as a celebrity in social media site TikTok starting in 2020. Since then, she has partnered up with brands such as Grubhub, Bodyarmor, and American Eagle Outfitters.

Skenes' girlfriend recently exhausted all of her eligible years as an NCAA athlete for LSU's gymnastics team. After a surprising win in the 2024 NCAA gymnastics championship, LSU fell short in this year's edition of the event as they finished third in their bracket of the semi-final.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reveals feelings about Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue inclusion

Having made her debut for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit issue in 2023, Olivia Dunne has come a long way both as an athlete and as a celebrity. In a 2023 interview with People magazine, the former gymnast shared that she was utterly surprised upon her selection.

"When I first got the call, I honestly was in disbelief. That's the best word to describe it. I got off the phone, I was screaming and jumping around, and I called my mom immediately, and I think I cried."

Fast forward to 2025 and Dunne has now been chosen to feature alongside Salma Hayek, Jordan Chiles, and Lauren Chan in the front cover.

Aside from her time juggling as a model, brand endorsen, and an athlete, Livvy hasn't forgotten to update her fans on social media as her TikTok account maintains around eight million followers and Instagram at around 5.3 million followers.

