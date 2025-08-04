Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia shows up in style for Pirates game with her "babies" on her lap

Pittsburgh Pirates starter Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is in Colorado to support her boyfriend's team. The former LSU Tigers gymnast was in the stands for Sunday's series finale against the Colorado Rockies.

Ad

Olivia Dunne rocked up to Coors Field to support her boyfriend Paul Skenes on Saturday. She was also present in the stands the following day with the Pirates looking to avoid a sweep.

The former LSU athlete seemingly enjoyed her time at the game, munching on cotton candy. Dunne shared an Instagram story from the stands, holding the candy in her lap like a baby.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My babies," Dunne captioned her story.

Ad

Trending

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

Since she retired from gymnastics in April after a five-year stint with the LSU Tigers, Dunne has been a constant presence in the stands for Pirates' games, showing her support for Paul Skenes.

Ad

However, Dunne's presence at the game on Saturday didn't help Skenes as the Pirates ace was shaky from the mound, a rare sight after a stellar showing in July. Skenes conceded four unearned runs on the night, more than he allowed in entire July.

Paul Skenes returns to "second home" for Rockies clash

Paul Skenes' August got off to a rocky start after taking the loss against the Rockies on Saturday, despite it being a familiar territory for the Pirates ace. Skenes started his college baseball journey with the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2021, and his old campus in Colorado Springs isn't too far from Coors Field.

Ad

Skenes called it his "second home" reflecting on his time at the academy.

“It was cool to be back,” Skenes said. “I consider this kind of a second home.

While Paul Skenes rose to stardom with the LSU Tigers, where he met Olivia Dunne, the Pirates ace still has a lot of love for the Air Force Academy.

"I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on it,” Skenes said. “It’s tough to put into words. [The Academy], it’s been huge for me. So it’s nice to come back here and see some folks and go back to the Academy. It’s been a good couple of days.”

Following consecutive defeats, the Pirates avoided a series sweep after Sunday's 9-5 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More