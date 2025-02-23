Paul Skenes gives Adley Rutschman his ultimate true fan moment after Orioles star makes a simple ask

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' cards are rare and famous. Last month, there was a buzz when an 11-year-old fan finally found the long-awaited 1/1 rookie debut patch card from Topps. The card is expected to garner a sum close to a million.

The cards of the reigning NL Rookie of the Year are not only famous among his fans but also MLB stars.

On Saturday, at the 2025 Topps Rip Night in Florida, Baltimore Orioles star Adley Rutschman used the opportunity to ask Skenes to sign the card.

Skenes obliged as the video sees him signing the card in the presence of another fellow former first overall pick, Jackson Holliday.

The gesture went both ways. Paul Skenes too got his hands on autographed Topps cards of Rutschman, Coby Mayo and Holliday.

11 YO makes smart move after finding Paul Skenes' 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Card

In the last week of Jan., news came to the fore that Paul Skenes' long-searched 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Card was found by an 11-year old collector from LA.

Before the card was even found, there were multiple offers lined up from the Pirates and even Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne.

The offer from Pirates was "two Pirates season tickets behind home plate for the next 30 years, a softball game for 30 at PNC Park with coaching from Pirates alumni, a meet-and-greet with Skenes, two Skenes autographed jerseys and more."

On the other hand, Dunne offered the prospective collector the chance to enjoy a Pirates game at PNC Park with her in a suite.

However, the 11-year-old and his family instead decided a smart way to go about it. of falling for the offers, the collector has decided to auction the card off at the Fanatics Collect March Premier auction.

Shortly after the news, a journal entry of how he made his parents purchase the Topps pack for him in which the card was found was shared online.

A noble cause is also attached to this transaction. Fanatics will donate the proceeds from this auction to the American Red Cross and Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. Both are actively engaged in controlling the devastating wildfire across the LA county.

