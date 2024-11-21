Paul Skenes jokes about his beard: "It could make it through next season"

Paul Skenes notably sported a mustache during the MLB season. The eventual Rookie of the Year had some of the most recognizable facial hair of anyone, especially someone in their first year in the league. However, by the time he won the award, he had grown a full beard.

Expand Tweet

Trending

He was asked whether or not the beard was there to stay. Skenes said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Uh, again, I think the beard is kind of a week-to-week thing. I'm probably going to get rid of it at some point, but we'll see. It could make it through next season, too. I got lazy."

Skenes dominated during his time in the MLB. By the time he got to the big leagues, there was a question of why the Pittsburgh Pirates hadn't brought him up sooner.

Ultimately, he turned in a stellar, award-winning season. Skenes went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA, 170 strikeouts, and a 0.95 WHIP in 133 innings this season. He was the pick by MLB voters, earning 23 of a possible 30 first-place votes over San Diego Padres star, Jackson Merrill.

Pirates GM reflects on Paul Skenes' dominance

In his first-ever stint at the MLB level, Paul Skenes proved he was there to stay. At times, he looked like the best pitcher in the sport. As it turned out, many considered him at least the third-best pitcher in his league.

Paul Skenes was a Cy Young finalist (Imagn)

Skenes, along with the Rookie of the Year award, was third in Cy Young voting. Pirates GM Ben Cherington was thrilled with Skenes' work. He said via MLB.com:

“On top of having a dominant first season, he handled the spotlight that came with it extraordinarily well. He is constantly searching for ways to continue to get better, learns very fast, and wants nothing more than to win. He is a big part of the future of the Pirates, and we’re excited for what’s to come from him and our team.”

Skenes came up behind Chris Sale, the Atlanta Braves star who won the NL Cy Young, and Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies. Both of those players are among the best, and Skenes cemented his place among them in just 133 innings of work.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback