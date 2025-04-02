Paul Skenes & Olivia Dunne reveal how they manage their relationship while focusing on their careers

Pittsburgh Pirates' ace Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne have quickly been thrown into the spotlight. Skenes was one of the most talked about baseball players last season while Dunne continued to grow her online presence.

Their careers keep them plenty busy. Skenes is traveling for much of the year while Dunne has school work, gymnastics, and her own brand to focus on.

Despite staying consistently busy, the two are able to grow their relationship. During an interview with GQ Sports, the two detailed how they are able to keep things in balance.

Much of the time, the two are in and out of the house. Skenes is up early and works out while Dunne does homework and creates content. After that, Dunne heads out to practice, and the two reconvene later.

When the two get what they need to get done for the day, they make the most of their time together. Skenes does the majority of the cooking while Dunne handles their dog, Roux.

During the MLB season, they spend as much time together as they can. Dunne recalled the time when she travelled from Baton Rouge at 3 a.m. to be with Skenes when he won Rookie of the Year.

After being with Skenes on Saturday, it was back to Louisiana on Sunday to get ready for Monday's practice. The couple's relationship is not easy, but they make it work seamlessly.

Paul Skenes lets Olivia Dunne take the lead

MLB All-Star Game - Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes (Photo via IMAGN)

Olivia Dunne is used to being in the spotlight. She started going viral in 2020 after posting clips of her tumbling on her TikTok page. Since then, she has been able to amass millions of fans.

With her internet following and being an LSU gymnast, she is used to having all eyes on her. However, Paul Skenes is much different, tending to shy away from the media and fans.

The Pirates' ace detailed how Dunne would never shy away from taking a photo with a fan. He, on the other hand, would say no to pictures from time to time. All he wants to focus on is throwing the ball.

Skenes even lets Livvy take over his social media accounts. He understands she has a better understanding of all of that, given she has made a career on social media alone.

