  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Paul Skenes plans dreamy birthday celebration for girlfriend Olivia Dunne with cakes, flowers, and candy balloons in adorable snaps

Paul Skenes plans dreamy birthday celebration for girlfriend Olivia Dunne with cakes, flowers, and candy balloons in adorable snaps

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 02, 2025 02:21 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes plans dreamy birthday celebration for girlfriend Olivia Dunne with cakes, flowers, and candy balloons in adorable snaps - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes celebrated girlfriend Olivia Dunne's birthday on Wednesday. The Pirates ace planned the birthday celebration for the former LSU star.

Ad

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Skenes shared the decoration for Dunne's birthday celebration. While the post recapped their year together, one of the pictures showed Dunne standing next to a birthday cake made of balloons, holding a bouquet of white roses.

"Happy Birthday," Skenes captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dunne shared the behind-the-scenes moments from her special day, praising the Pirates ace for the decoration. She also expressed her surprise at watching the decoration for the first time, captioning her video:

"Oh my."
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)
(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

In another story, the former LSU gymnast was taken aback by cotton candy being part of the decoration.

Ad
"Real cotton candy omg," Dunne wrote highlighting cotton candy inside a balloon.

Dunne, who retired from gymnastics after her tenure ended with the LSU Tigers, celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's sister Julz Dunne shared sneak peek of her birthday celebration

Olivia Dunne's elder sister Julz Dunne shared an Instagram story to gave a sneak peek of her sister's birthday celebration. Julz shared a picture of the cake made by balloons in her story, writing:

Ad
"Bruh, who put this in my bedroom."
(Image source - Julz Dunne Instagram)
(Image source - Julz Dunne Instagram)

In her subsequent story, Julz shared a picture of Olivia pretending to eat the entire cake on her own, prompting a reaction from her elder sister.

Ad
"Let them eat cake."
(Image source - Julz Dunne Instagram)
(Image source - Julz Dunne Instagram)

With her gymnastics career in the books, Dunne is taking on different endeavours. She appeared on the Sports Illustrated cover earlier this year and also walked the runway for the renowned magazine's show.

Dunne has also attended many games to cheer for her boyfriend throughout the season after her retirement. She has been in the stands for several of Skenes' starts, cheering him in his pursuit of a maiden National League Cy Young award.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications