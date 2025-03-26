Paul Skenes pledges support for Gary Sinise foundation, promises special prize for highest donor 

In 2024, Paul Skenes proved his talent on the field for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Finishing the regular season with an 11-3 record, 1.96 ERA, and 170 total strikeouts, Skenes earned his first career All-Star selection, then winning the NL Rookie of the Year award after the campaign came to an end.

Like his exploits on the field, Skenes has done plenty of good work off the field as well, associating himself with a number of charities.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old took to Instagram to pledge his support to the Gary Sinise Foundation, a non-profit that serves veterans and first responders. In the clip, Skenes announced that he would donate $100 for every strikeout he records in the upcoming season.

"I am proud to continue my support of the Gary Sinise Foundation and its mission to honor and serve our nation’s defenders, veterans, first responders and their families. I will again donate a $100 for every strikeout I record during the 2025 season and invite you to join me on my mission to raise $100,000 for this amazing cause." Paul Skenes captioned his Instagram post

Additionally, the ace also promised a special prize for the individual who contributes the biggest sum, including a special meet-and-greet, batting practice session, and tickets for the Pirates' season opener.

Pittsburgh Pirates veteran praises Paul Skenes' work ethic

Speaking about how Paul Skenes has a seemingly endless appetite to keep improving on his craft, 38-year-old Pittsburgh Pirates hitter Andrew McCutchen had his say on the young star's sky-high potential.

"I love that a guy that's 23 years old understands that he has plus, plus stuff. He knows that majority of his stuff is not very hittable and he's still trying to get better. And I don't think it's necessarily for whoever he's facing, he's doing it for himself. I think he's trying to push that, of being the best pitcher that he can be for himself." Andrew McCutchen said, via the 'Baseball is Dead' Podcast [9:25]

"Obviously, people know he's good but he's like what can I do for myself to be better. Seeing that he has that at that age is unbelieveable because he's already developing that ... It's impressive, and when you're in there facing him, it's like, lights out man, I'm out." McCutchen added

Scheduled as the starter for Opening Day, Pirates fans will be hoping Skenes can continue to dominate on the mound and give the Bucs the perfect start to the new campaign.

