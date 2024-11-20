Paul Skenes reveals his 'end goal' for 2025 following NL Rookie of the Year win : "I know what the big league season is like"

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes had a spectacular rookie season in the major leagues. For the 2024 season, he had a 1.96 ERA with an 11-3 record and struck out 170 batters.

On Tuesday, Skenes was announced as the winner of the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year award. Despite facing stiff competition from the likes of San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill and Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga, Skenes was deservingly rewarded for his dominant year.

A day after winning the award, Skenes told Dani Wexelman of MLB Network Radio about his plans to improve further in the upcoming season.

"The biggest thing (I can improve on) is just pitching more," Skenes said (0:14). "I was on six days this year, and it was pretty much 'he (Skenes) is going to go out there and give you six innings'. I'm hoping next year it's going to be (that I)ogo out every five days, and it's going to be seven or eight (innings).

"That's kind of the end goal that I'm looking at, being out on the mound more, being able to pitch more and really be a workhorse. Now, I know what it takes, I know what the big league season's like, so really just got to keep rolling with that, take what I learned and get better with it. Then we'll figure out ways to get hitters out more efficiently, but that's kind of the end goal."

LSU coach labels Paul Skenes as "the best pitcher in baseball" following ROTY award win

Before taking the big leagues by storm, Paul Skenes pitched for LSU. Tigers coach Jay Johnson talked to MLB Network on Monday about Skenes' quality, shortly after he was announced as the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year award winner.

"He (Paul Skenes) never deviates, you know, whether it's the, you know, preparation in the offseason, we'll be going into spring training, I just think when you put that talent, with that discipline, with that work ethic, you're just going to have remarkable consistency." Johnson said (1:00).

"What you get is, in my opinion, right now, the best pitcher in baseball, and I think that's what's next for him, and to continue to be that."

Having earned himself a piece of major league history owing to his exceptional season, Paul Skenes can now reflect on a job well done and focus on resting in the coming months. The focus will shift back to baseball in the new year, with spring training set to begin at some point in early February.

