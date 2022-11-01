On Tuesday morning, the Chicago White Sox announced that Pedro Grifol will become the team's new manager. The White Sox will bring in the longtime Kansas City Royals coach to replace MLB legend Tony La Russa, who stepped down due to health-related issues.

The 52-year-old just wrapped up his 10th season as a member of the Royals coaching staff. This will be Pedro Grifol's first opportunity as manager, yet he did previously receive interest from the Detroit Tigers, San Francisco Giants and Baltimore Orioles.

Prior to spending the past three seasons as the Royals' bench coach, Grifol spent time in various roles including quality control coach, catching coach, hitting coach and special assignment coach.

The Chicago White Sox will surely welcome a new direction as the team is coming off of a disappointing 81-81 season that saw the team miss the postseason. While the 2022 season was not what the franchise hoped for, they did have some positive points they could reflect upon, namely the breakout season from starter Dylan Cease.

Cease finished the season with an impressive 14-8 record, while recording 227 strikeouts and posting a 2.20 ERA. While Justin Verlander currently sits as the favorite to win the AL Cy Young Award, Cease is projected as the runner-up.

White Sox's offseason moves now with Pedro Grifol signed

Now that the search for their next manager is over, the White Sox will have several decisions to evaluate this offseason. The team will need to determine what they will do with pending free agents Jose Abreu, Josh Harrison and Johnny Cueto. While they will be able to sign all three, it is expected that the White Sox will move on from them.

The team will also pick up their club option on star shortstop Tim Anderson's contract, and will also need to wait and see if A.J. Pollock will accept his player option. While the offseason has not yet begun, the White Sox have already made some noise.

