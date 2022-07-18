"Perfect way to cap off the 1st half of the season!" "Always a good day when we beat the Red Sox" - New York Yankees fans thrilled after blowout victory over Boston Red Sox to end first half of season

The New York Yankees completed their brilliant first half of the season in style with a win over the Boston Red Sox. This was not just any win; it was a statement victory. Winning the game 13-2 and scoring eight runs in the fourth inning, the Yankees proved, once again, that they are on another level.

The historic rivalry between the teams has created a lot of hostility in both fanbases over the years. However, after a game like this, everybody knows where things stand. The New York Yankees and their fans are taking a well-earned victory lap. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox have to grin and bear it.

This was the last game for both teams before the All-Star break, which is generally considered the halfway point of the season. For the Yankees, it was one of the best first halves in recent memory. With 64 wins, they are primed for success in the second half as well.

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD @Yankees The most incredible half of baseball I’ve seen in my entire life. Thank you for such a fun start to the season. Rest up and I’m looking forward to the playoff push! @Yankees The most incredible half of baseball I’ve seen in my entire life. Thank you for such a fun start to the season. Rest up and I’m looking forward to the playoff push!

This was a win that would have gone a long way for the Boston Red Sox, so the loss was equally devestating.

New York Yankees blowout the Boston Red Sox in a series that both teams were desperate to win

Aaron Judge hit a key single en route to a Yankees victory

The Red Sox have yet to win a series against any team in the American League East. While the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays are strong teams, never being able to win a series against them has fans nervous. That is also to say nothing of their series' against the Baltimore Orioles.

Adam Zagoria of the New York Times contextualized via a tweet just how dominant the Yankees were over their last two games.

The New York Yankees and their fans have had plenty of reasons to celebrate this year, but they still appreciate this moment.

Given the strength of the team, it is not surprising that the fans are looking forward to the All-Star game. It's an opportunity for their stars to get recognition, while other players rest and recover.

Kevin @Billsmafiakevin @Yankees Yanks take the series in fashion.... Now it's all-star time.... @Yankees Yanks take the series in fashion.... Now it's all-star time.... 🚂💥💥💪

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo will both be playing in the All-Star game and will be looking to create lasting memories.

𝘿𝙤𝙢  @BronxBmbrz @Yankees Very very nice first half now its time for Judge and Stanton to tear apart LA @Yankees Very very nice first half now its time for Judge and Stanton to tear apart LA

Even the most confident New York Yankees fan would be thrilled with how this half of the season has gone. With a 14-game lead in the AL East, they are now the heavy favorites to win the division.

Finishing off the first half with a show of absolute dominance over the Boston Red Sox was perfect for Yankees fans. Now, as both teams enter the All-Star break, the New York Yankees are going in with well-earned confidence.

