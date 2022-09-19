"Pete Alonso once again doing nothing but talking" "Alonso is the biggest cry baby in baseball" - MLB Twitter bashes Pete Alonso for causing both benches to clear during the New York Mets game

New York Mets star Pete Alonso just caused the benches to clear in the first inning of today's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. On a 0-0 count in the bottom of the first, pitcher Johan Ovideo struck Alonso with a 96mph fastball to the elbow. Pete Alonso had a few words to say to Ovideo as he walked to first base, which caused the benches to clear.

This is not the first time a Mets batter was hit this series. So it's safe to say New York was a little angry.

doowlezah werd @0108drewDrew @MLBONFOX @SNYtv Pete could've quickly speared Johan - given he charged the mound, and is of trained mind from already tossing others who are so wise.... @MLBONFOX @SNYtv Pete could've quickly speared Johan - given he charged the mound, and is of trained mind from already tossing others who are so wise....

Luckily, there were zero punches thrown and the situation quickly deescalated.

Recently, Pete Alonso has been involved in multiple altercations with opposing pitchers. Just last week, Alonso got chippy with Chicago Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson after he was walked late in the game.

Shea Station @shea_station Pete Alonso had some words for Cubs starter Adrian Sampson after being walked Pete Alonso had some words for Cubs starter Adrian Sampson after being walked https://t.co/nomvC63U9x

baldtiger @PatrickGrissom @MLBONFOX @SNYtv Pete acting like he really gonna do something @MLBONFOX @SNYtv Pete acting like he really gonna do something

Many MLB fans do not appreciate Pete Alonso's theatrics during games. It was pretty obvious that the hit by pitch was not intentional. This raises the question: Why was Alonso so upset?

Colin @csmith0707 @MLBONFOX @SNYtv pete alonso once again doing nothing but talking @MLBONFOX @SNYtv pete alonso once again doing nothing but talking

The Mets ended up winning this game 7-3 thanks to a late game push.

They got on the board early after scoring a run in the first inning and then two in the second. Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz followed that up by blasting a three-run homer in the sixth to tie the game at three.

Chris Bailey @TheCubano93 @MLBONFOX @SNYtv My favorite part of these comments sections are the people who apparently wouldn't be mad if they were hit by a 96mph fastball @MLBONFOX @SNYtv My favorite part of these comments sections are the people who apparently wouldn't be mad if they were hit by a 96mph fastball

The Mets then exploded for four runs in the eighth inning with a huge rally. Brandon Nimmo kicked it off with an RBI single. Daniel Vogelbach followed it up with a two-RBI single. Eduardo Escobar cashed in a run to make it 7-3.

The win, which was the Mets' 93rd of the season, allowed them to maintain their narrow lead in the National League East. They are currently one game up on the Atlanta Braves with just two weeks left in the season.

The battle for NL East supremacy will go right down to the wire.

It is crunch time for Pete Alonso and the New York Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets

The Mets' 2022 season has been a resounding success. The last time they won this many games in a single season was in 2006. They also have a relatively easy schedule from here on out, which improves their chances at avoiding the NL Wild Card round.

The Mets and Braves face off in the final week of the season from September 30 to October 2. The result of the series could determine the outcome of the division. If the Mets prevail, it will be their first division title since 2015.

The Mets kick off a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers beginning tomorrow at 7:45pm/ET.

