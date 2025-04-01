Pete Alonso's wife Haeley drops 2-word reaction for Mets superstar's electrifying grand slam

All-Star slugger Pete Alonso led from the front as the New York Mets offense came to life against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot on Monday. Alonso went deep for the first time this season, drawing a reaction from their wife, Haeley.

The Mets offense struggle in the three-game opening series against the Houston Astros, managing just five runs in the series. However, a seven-run surge in the fifth inning on Monday saw the Mets dismantle Miami 10-4 for a statement win.

Alonso, who managed one hit in his nine plate appearances in the three games against the Astros, went 2-for-4 on Monday. His first hit of the night was a single in the third inning and he followed it up with a grand slam in the fifth inning off Miami Marlins' Cal Quantrill.

Haeley Alonso had a two-word reaction to the grand slam, sharing the clip of her husband's first home run of the season in her Instagram story.

"GRAND SLAM! 🐻‍❄️," Haeley Alonso captioned her post with the emoji signifying Alonso's 'polar bear' nickname.

(Image source - Instagram)

Pete Alonso opted for free agency after the 2024 season with the Mets and re-signed with the team in February after a prolonged free-agency saga.

Pete Alonso pleased after first home run of the season in Mets' win over Marlins

Although Pete Alonso has made a slow start to the season, the All-Star first baseman was pleased after his first home run of the season against the Marlins on Monday.

“It’s a long time without hitting one and to finally do it in a big league game, it feels pretty cool,” Alonso said. “I can do it still.”

Superstar slugger Juan Soto's home run against the Astros was the Mets' only home run coming into Monday's clash. However, New York added four dingers to their tally in the game with Starling Marte, Luis Torrens and Brandon Nimmo going deep apart from Alonso.

“We just had great team at-bats the entire game,” Alonso said. “You can’t have that big ending without team quality at-bats, and we did that throughout the entire game.”

Pete Alonso managed a 34-home run season last year, and although there was a slight dip in his offensive output, the Mets won't mind a similar output this season with Soto in the mix.

