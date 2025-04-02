Pete Alonso sparks controversy after "Indians" comment on why he won't use torpedo bats

While the new torpedo bats have taken the MLB by storm this season, New York Mets star Pete Alonso has found himself surrounded by controversy after making an insensitive comment on the issue. While some players have chosen to use the newly intruduced torpedo bats, others have stuck with their old bats.

According to a report from NY Post's Mike Puma, shortstop Francisco Lindor is the only Mets player who's using the torpedo bat. When first baseman Pete Alonso was asked about the new bat, he replied (via Jim Bowden):

"I will probably order some and try them out, but I think it's the Indian and not the arrow."

What Alonso meant by his comment is that it's the player who wields the bat that matters, not the bat itself. However, his poor choise of words sparked controversy on social media. Some fan reactions include:

"Can’t believe he said that word. Fine him $100,000 and edit this post to say Guardian."

"It’s Native Americans, cancel Pete Alonso," wrote @jabot98 on X. "Is that still PC? Lol. He should’ve said guardian," added @tysdad16.

Since the start of the 2025 season, Pete Alonso has gone 3-for-5 in five games, recording a .176 average with one home run and four RBIs. While it looks like he's putting up decent numbers without using the torpedo bat, some fans urged him to try it out to get his numbers up.

Mets star Pete Alonso opens up on his first home run of 2025

While Pete Alonso's comment on the torpedo bat may have upset some fans, New York Mets fans will be happy to see him get his season started with his first home run of the year.

It came in typical fashion during Monday's game against the Miami Marlins when Alonso blasted a grand slam to help the Mets record a 10-4 victory. Speaking to the media after the game, Alonso said (via SNYtv):

"It's a long time without hitting one. To finally do it in a big league game, it feels pretty cool. I can do it still."

Despite the conroversy surrounding his comments, Alonso is focused on his performance on the field. While some fans may be bothered by his language, others claim that the sluuger didn't say it out of malice. The best way for Alonso to move forward will be to continue putting in winning performances on the field.

