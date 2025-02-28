Pete Alonso spotlights Juan Soto's "best attribute" that will benefit him in the Mets lineup 

The New York Mets were able to strengthen their batting lineup for the upcoming season after re-signing first baseman Pete Alonso to a two-year, $54 million deal earlier this month. The presence of the two-time Home Run Derby champion adds considerable power to the order, while the Mets had already bolstered their lineup with the addition of Juan Soto earlier during this offseason.

Pete Alonso feels the exceptional ability of Juan Soto to consistently deliver for his team in clutch situations is his best attribute, which makes him an elite hitter in the MLB. Alonso is confident that Soto will have a massively positive impact upon the rest of the Mets lineup and is excited to be on the same team with him after playing against him regularly during their careers.

On Thursday, Alonso spoke with former All-Star outfielder and current MLB Network analyst Cliff Floyd about playing alongside Juan Soto.

"I think his best attribute is that he's a game-changer," Alonso said. "Anytime you get a game-changer in the lineup, whether it's just a quality at-bat, moving the runners, making that big swing and driving the ball in the gap, or making a play on defense, he can do it all.

"Anytime you can get that type of player, it's sick," he added. "For the past six seasons, playing against has been tough. He's always that guy that's coming through, so I'm really, really stoked that he's on our side now."

Soto had previously played for the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres in the National League before joining the Mets.

Staying consistent with good swing decisions: Pete Alonso on adjustments inside batter's box for 2025

Pete Alonso has an opt-out clause on his contract at the end of the 2025 season (Image Source: IMAGN)

Pete Alonso had an underwhelming campaign in 2024 even though he was an All-Star and later came good for the New York Mets in the postseason. Alonso said he is planning to make some adjustments to his approach at the plate this season to add more consistency to his offensive production.

"Just being consistent, making quality swing decisions," Alonso said. "Obviously, take those tough pitches in the black and capitalize whenever the ball is over the middle of the plate. Doesn't matter the pitch type. When it shows up over the middle, let it fly. Hit it hard and forward. Just staying consistent with good swing decisions."

Pete Alonso batted .240/.329/.459 during the regular season with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs. His postseason performance was much better, however, and he contributed four home runs and 10 RBIs, along with an OPS of .999.

