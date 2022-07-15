"Pete has the easiest three-peat of his life" "Pujols until someone proves me wrong" - Baseball fans speculate All-Star Home Run Derby champion after bracket revealed

This afternoon, Major League Baseball revealed the bracket for the 2022 MLB All-Star Home Run Derby. The derby is set to take place this upcoming Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the announcement of the highly anticipated bracket.

Pete Alonso enters this year's All-Star Home Run Derby as the two-time defending champion. Some fans are saying he has an easy three-peat after seeing the bracket.

ryan🐓 @ryantherooster5 @espn pete has the easiest three-pete of his life @espn pete has the easiest three-pete of his life

While many fans wouldn't go that far, Alonso certainly has a great chance given how well he seems to thrive in these environments.

Albert Pujols will compete in the Home Run Derby for the fourth and final time this year. Fans are convinced that Pujols will take home the crown. It would certainly be a perfect send-off for the future Hall of Famer.

Despite his age, many are saying that Pujols will win the contest.

Others are going with the National League leader in home runs.

Some are going with rookie Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez. Rodriguez is one of the game's top young stars and has a chance to showcase his talents at the Home Run Derby.

Now that the brackets are set, the contest is getting closer and closer. The Derby will most certainly be one for the ages given the stars competing.

2-time defending All-Star Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso set to defend crown

Pete Alonso during the 2021 All-Star T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is poised to win the All-Star Home Run Derby for the third straight time. Alonso is having another great season at the plate as he is in the top five in the National League in home runs and runs batted in.

Alonso is currently batting .268 with 23 home runs and 72 runs batted in. The Mets slugger is entering this year's Home Run Derby with all sorts of confidence and is the betting favorite for the contest.

Here's a look at each of the last two performances by the Mets star. Here is Alonso's showing at the 2019 Home Run Derby in Cleveland.

His 2021 performance was arguably better, as he launched 74 home runs to win again. He defeated Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini in the finals by a score of 23-22.

Can Alonso win for a third straight time? It will certainly be fun to watch him try.

