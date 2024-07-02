"Petition to have bark in the park every day" - Jackson Holliday's wife Chloe campaigns for dog-friendly atmosphere at husband's Triple-A games

Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday resumed his Triple-A campaign with the Norfolk Tides last week. Meanwhile, his wife Chloe and dog Coconut also resumed their attendance at Harbor Park Stadium to cheer on Holliday. They were present on Monday when the Norfolk Tides played against the Durham Bulls.

After the game, Chloe and Coconut posed for photos with Holliday. Sharing glimpses from the game on her Instagram, Chloe advocated for a dog-friendly atmosphere at her husband's Triple-A games.

"Petition to have bark in the park every day !!!!" she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Norfolk Tides won the game 3-2. Jackson Holliday went 1-4, including an RBI single and later reached home plate for the run.

Midway through June, Holliday had right elbow inflammation, which resulted in him going on the injured list. He was activated last Tuesday as he looks to earn an MLB recall following an underwhelming stint with the Orioles in April.

So far in the minors, Holliday has batted .268, including hitting for eight homers and 29 RBIs. Following his return, the Tides are using him as DH and are expected to soon deploy him on the field.

Jackson Holliday's better half Chloe is supportive of husband

On April 10, Jackson Holliday was called up by the Orioles, although he struggled at the plate. In 10 games, he batted .059 (2-for-34) before the club optioned him back to Norfolk, Triple-A.

Despite Holliday not being able to translate his minor league performance into majors, wife Chloe remains upbeat about his return to the league. In a series of photos she shared after his Triple-A game on March 30, Chloe wrote:

"Just the beginning"

Chloe has often been spotted at Harbour Park to watch Holliday's games. The infielder has been doing well with the Norfolk Tides and another call-up to the majors may not be far away.

The former first overall pick met Chloe while they were in high school in Stillwater, Oklahoma. They were engaged in late 2022 and tied the knot earlier this year.

