Trea Turner has struggled to find it after signing a contract to play for the Philadelphia Phillies. He hasn't seen the ball well this season, hitting a career-low .251.

His struggles at the plate haven't helped the team, who sit in fourth place of the National League East with a 22-26 record. Not many expected Turner or the Phillies to struggle this much.

Crossing Broad @CrossingBroad Trea Turner might be broken Trea Turner might be broken https://t.co/65AbNY7pkG

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Turner was completely fooled by Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Kevin Ginkel's off-speed pitch. It was two perfect pitches, and Turner didn't come close to either, resulting in him striking out.

This is a prime example of why baseball is so hard. Despite his struggles this season, Turner is a great hitter, and he looked like it was his first time in the batter's box.

"Absolutely embarrassing man" one fan tweeted.

"I know hitting a baseball isn't easy but come on" another fan tweeted.

Philadelphia Phillies fans are starting to worry as Trea Turner doesn't look himself offensively. They were overjoyed when the team signed him in the offseason, but they're starting to wonder if that was the right move.

Nick Adams @NickAdams1992 @CrossingBroad Dude is seeing ghosts out there. He needs a day off. @CrossingBroad Dude is seeing ghosts out there. He needs a day off.

Jessie Houser @sonicjessie @CrossingBroad A guy named Ginkel beating one of the greats, don’t seem right. @CrossingBroad A guy named Ginkel beating one of the greats, don’t seem right.

John Anthony @JohnAnthony1242 @CrossingBroad He isn't broken we as philly fans to give him time. I don't care how good of player u are coming to play philly on a big contract is very intimidating. He is just trying too hard right now. PHILLY FANS INSTEAD OF BOOING LETS CHEER HIM @CrossingBroad He isn't broken we as philly fans to give him time. I don't care how good of player u are coming to play philly on a big contract is very intimidating. He is just trying too hard right now. PHILLY FANS INSTEAD OF BOOING LETS CHEER HIM

Luckily for Turner, he redeemed himself with a no-doubter to tie the game up in the bottom of the ninth and send it to extras. You can have the worst at-bats all game if you can deliver in this situation for your team. His teammates and fans won't be thinking about the swings he had before this at-bat.

Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies have some crucial series ahead

Philadelphia Phillies v San Francisco Giants

Trea Turner's ninth-inning home run was huge for the Philadelphia Phillies. They ended up winning the game in the bottom of the 10th inning, avoiding the series sweep by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

This could be the boost the Phillies need to turn it around. They've been playing flat at times, but this victory shows they can't be counted out until the final out is made. As silly as it sounds, sometimes these victories are needed to build confidence around the locker room.

Philadelphia has the opportunity to gain some ground in the division. It starts a four-game series with the division-leading Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. After that, it takes on the New York Mets in a three-game series, who sit in second place in the division.

Sitting two games behind the Mets and 6.5 behind the Braves, Philadelphia could make up some ground in these two series.

Poll : 0 votes