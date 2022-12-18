Noah Syndergaard's short time with the Philadelphia Phillies is over after the right-hander signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. They agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal. Syndergaard will join pitching coach Mark Prior as he looks to get back to his former dominant ways.

After starting his season with the Los Angeles Angels, Syndergaard was traded to the Phillies. He appeared in 10 games with Philadelphia and amassed a 5-2 record. It was a solid season for someone who was coming off of Tommy John surgery in 2020.

In his 54.2 innings pitched, he held a 4.12 ERA with 31 strikeouts. While he wasn't a key part of the Phillies making it to the World Series, he made an impact on the team.

While many fan bases bash guys for signing with another team, this one isn't. Philadelphia Phillies fans are grateful for the short time they had Thor.

"It was a few short months but it was a great time. Thanks Thor! Maybe we'll see you in our red pinstripes again," One fan tweeted.

"Thank you!" Tweeted another.

toni garcia @toniliciouzzz @Phillies @Noahsyndergaard Thank you, Thor! We wish you the best except when you play against us! For sure you know the drill! @Phillies @Noahsyndergaard Thank you, Thor! We wish you the best except when you play against us! For sure you know the drill! 😉

Philadelphia fans took to Twitter to thank Noah Syndergaard for his time and effort. He has seemed to make quite the impression on them.

Phuckin Fightins-FIRE DOC RIVERS @Derek9306 @Phillies @Noahsyndergaard May have only been here half a season, but he helped us get to the WS so I thank him @Phillies @Noahsyndergaard May have only been here half a season, but he helped us get to the WS so I thank him

bill fisher @billfisher6 @Phillies @Noahsyndergaard Wish we could have kept you , but understand you wanting to start. Thanks for getting us to the WS. @Phillies @Noahsyndergaard Wish we could have kept you , but understand you wanting to start. Thanks for getting us to the WS.

Some fans were hoping that the team would be able to re-sign him in the off-season. However, they understand his desire to pitch under the Los Angeles sun once again.

Noah Syndergaard is looking for some Mark Prior magic

World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Noah Syndergaard

One of the reported reasons why Syndergaard felt the LA Dodgers were the right choice for him was because of their pitching coach Mark Prior. Considered one of the best pitching coaches in the league, he has a deep track record of developing pitchers.

Just look at the pitching staff he coaches now, every one of them could make a case for being an ace on any other team. Julio Urias has emerged out of nowhere to become one of baseball's best left-handed pitchers.

Noah Syndergaard is looking to get back to his former self, pre-Tommy John. He was one of the most hyped pitchers coming into the league when he debuted for the New York Mets in 2015.

Prior received a good pitcher in Syndergaard. He'll be healthier than he has been in recent years, and he's already built up some confidence from a magical postseason run with the Phillies. Watch out for Syndergaard to really turn it on next season.

