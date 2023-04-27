Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Taijuan Walker left Wednesday's start against the Seattle Mariners due to right forearm tightness.

Walker gave up two home runs – including a grand slam – before leaving the game after 68 pitches over four innings.

The Phillies had a 2-0 lead on the Mariners after the bottom of the first before Walker gave up all five runs in the second inning. He pitched the next two innings without further damage, but gave way to reliever Luis Ortiz in the fifth.

Right forearm tightness isn't necessarily a sign of elbow ligament damage, but it is a symptom that appears in a number of pitchers who eventually end up needing Tommy John surgery. Losing Walker would be a blow for the Philadelphia Phillies, who are already without two members of their projected season-opening rotation: Ranger Suarez and Andrew Painter.

Many Philadelphia fans were suspicious at the coincidence that Walker went out injured after giving up a five-run second inning. However, the hurler remained in the game for two more frames before departing.

If Walker's injury is serious, it puts the Philadelphia Phillies in a pickle.

Suarez is only set to begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Reading on Thursday and slowly build back up towards rejoining the Phillies' rotation in mid-May if all goes well.

Painter only began a throwing program three weeks ago and is not expected to rejoin the rotation until after the All-Star break.

Matt Gelb @MattGelb Taijuan Walker's night ending at 68 pitches would not be a good sign for the Phillies. Taijuan Walker's night ending at 68 pitches would not be a good sign for the Phillies.

Of course, in Philadelphia's tender, loving style, Phillies fans are feeling less than merciful towards a pitcher in his first year with the team going out injured after giving up five earned runs.

Walker, who has pitched for five different teams in a 10-year MLB career, signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Phillies this winter. He went 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA with the New York Mets last season in the finest campaign of his career. Philadelphians are starting to feel like it might have been a bad investment.

ArcadeInc @arcadeinc2 @mccrystal_alex 4 years 72 million for nothing @mccrystal_alex 4 years 72 million for nothing

Philadelphia Phillies struggling mightily this season

Brandon Marsh of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after striking out.

After winning the National League pennant in 2022, the Phillies are struggling mightily through the opening month of the 2023 season. Philadelphia entered Wednesday at 11-13 on the season, five games out of first place and just two games out of last in the American League East.

